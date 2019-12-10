A home win is still great for veteran Alan McManus

The Scottish Open isn’t quite as special to him as it once was but Alan McManus insists victory in Glasgow would still mean the world.

The home potter eased through his first-round battle, brushing aside higher seed Zhao Xintong 4-1 after compiling polished breaks of 85 and 91 in frames two and four.

And the world No 51, whose best performance at the event saw him reach the semi-finals in 1994, says the competition still means something to him after 30 years on the professional circuit.

“It would mean more to go on a run here if I was 20 years younger and I was 30, but it’s still brilliant to play at home,” the 48-year-old said.

“It’s a cracking feeling and it’s important to do well here – I’ve been around the block for 30 years so some of the thrill has gone, but this is an event I look forward to every year and I always do.

“This is a Home Nations event in Scotland so it’s one I want to do well in – it’s nice to come back on Wednesday and be able to hopefully get the chance to see the other Scottish lads.

“I’m grateful to get through the first round and hopefully I can go a little bit further, but we’ll have to see.”

It was not such a fond return to his home city for fellow Glaswegian Gary Thomson, however, as he succumbed to a gut-wrenching 4-3 defeat b y Chinese player Mei Xiwen.

It was a topsy-turvy game under the Emirates Arena lights, with the 42-year-old hauling back a 3-1 deficit thanks to a defiant fifth-frame break of 57.

But it was to no avail and Thomson, who is only an amateur and was being sponsored by FC Schalke for the Home Nations event, was devastated after crashing out of his home tournament at the first hurdle.

“I’m absolutely gutted – it was a tough, tough match, and because I’m not on the tour this was a once in a blue moon chance,” he said.

“But I battled well and gave him a good game – I felt like I could have won that but my safety was a little bit ropey.

“It’s good to play here in Glasgow in my home city – I wanted to do well but I am a bit gutted.

“I’m not sure what comes next in 2020 – I’ve got a wee boy so it’s hard to practice, so I’ll just see what happens.”

And it was a Chinese player who also proved the nemesis of fellow Glaswegian Fraser Patrick, as he lost 4-2 to Chang Bingyu.

The world No.121 had initially raced into a 1-0 lead, being pegged back by Chang’s breaks of 56, 85 and 76 to see his hopes of home glory be cut short prematurely.

l Watch the Scottish Open live on Eurosport, Eurosport Player and Quest with studio analysis from Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jimmy White.