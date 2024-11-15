Sky Sports for £10 in new 'cheapest ever' Black Friday TV package deal

Sky Sports | AFP via Getty Images

The deal costs the equivalent of £10 for Sky Sports in the latest bundle deal

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports fans can get Sky Sports for the equivalent of just £10 in a new Black Friday sale that could be the cheapest price ever for the subscription service.

Sky has launched its Black Friday sale early this year and it includes one package that makes Sky Sports more affordable than ever before and has a number of extras included in the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sky is selling its standard Sky packages that include the base Sky channels for just £19 for Black Friday. It is the cheapest it has ever sold its Sky Stream ‘puck’ for and means customers do not need to install a dish because Stream runs on WiFi.

While you cannot get Sky Sports as a standalone you can now add it to the £19 basic package for just £20 - and the deal also includes Netflix. For a total price of £39 you can get Sky, Netflix and the Sky Sports channels in the Black Friday sale and as Netflix is usually priced at £10, the Sky Sports package is the equivalent to just £10 of that price.

It is one of the cheapest ever Sky Sports package deals and has arrived weeks before Black Friday itself, which takes place on 29 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports is one of two major packages showing top level sport in the UK along with TNT. Sky holds the rights to the most amount of Premier League matches, with up to five shown every weekend. It also shows all English Football League fixtures that are not played at 3pm on a Saturday, as well as cricket, golf, tennis and NFL.

TNT has the rights to one Premier League match a week, plus European football tournaments including the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. It can be added to Sky Sports or bought as a separate subscription.

The third owner of Premier League and Champions League football rights, Amazon Prime Video, has two match weeks of games including a week over the Christmas period, as well as one Tuesday night Champions League game a week.