Shameful scenes in New York should never be repeated in future Ryder Cups

Golf correspondent Martin Dempster on the appalling behavour of US fans at Bethpage Black

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the one hand, it was a great day for golf. But, on the other, it was one that can never be allowed to happen again.

Saturday’s second day at the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Long Island produced some mouth-watering golf, mainly, of course, from the Europeans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it also saw some of the most-shocking scenes ever witnessed in one of the greatest events in sport and, for some, the best of the lot.

Team Europe’s Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were smiling at the end of their Saturday fourball match after silencing a hostile US crowd in the 45th Ryder Cup on Long Island | Tom Russo | The Scotsman

Rory McIlroy, in particular, was subjected to shocking abuse from idiotic home fans, especially in the afternoon session alongside Shane Lowry.

The Europeans had come into this week aiming to not get engaged with a New York crowd and had been given VR headsets by Luke Donald in the build up to the match to try and help them be prepared for what was to come this week.

There’s only so many times, though, that you can take being yelled at and hearing “f*** you, Rory” and it was no surprise that both McIlroy and Lowry did engage with spectators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy told one fan to “shut the f*** up” while Lowry, a fiery character, roared “f*** you” in the direction of another home heckler.

Comments aimed at Rory McIlroy were ‘very personal’

It must have been absolutely horrendous for Gerry McIlroy, who was inside the ropes following his boy. And poor Erika Stoll, Rory’s wife, as well because it really did get very personal indeed out there.

"When you play an away Ryder Cup, it’s really really challenging,” said McIlroy, who had been Public Enemy No 1 in the eyes of the US fans from the start on Friday morning, afterwards.

“It's not for me to say [if the fans crossed the line]. People can be their own judge of that. I’m just proud of us being able to win today with what we had to go through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, of course, we all feared this would happen in an event being held around 40 miles east of Manhattan and with fans who are more used to being at baseball, NFL, basketball or ice hockey matches in attendance.