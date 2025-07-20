Seven Scots exempt for Senior Open as large group bid to secure spots in qualifiers
A posse of Scots are bidding to join seven exempt compatriots in the field for the ISPS HANDA Senior Open at Sunningdale.
Qualifiers for the final over-50s’ major of the season take place on Monday at Bearwood Lakes, Burhill, Camberley Heath and Sandy Lodge.
The Scottish hopefuls include former BMW PGA Championship winner Andrew Oldcorn, one-time DP World Tour Rookie of the Year Scott Henderson and 2023 Scottish Senior Open champion Derek Paton.
Oldcorn and Paton are in action at Camberley Heath, where 2004 Scottish PGA champion Craig Ronald is also in the field, as well as two highly-regarded coaches.
Bothwell Castle-based Alan McCloskey works with Paul Lawrie and recent HotelPlanner Tour winner David Law while Hugh Marr coached Paul Casey among others for a spell.
Henderson is bidding to book his spot at Bearwood Lakes, while the Caledonian contenders at Burhill include Lee Vannet, Murray Urquhart, Doug McGuigan and German-based Martin Hastie.
Paul Lawrie and Colin Montgomerie head the list of Scots who are exempt, with senior rookies Stephen Gallacher and David Drysdale also getting straight into the event along with Euan McIntosh. Scott Drummond and Greig Hutcheon as well.
The $2.85 million main event, which was won by Korean K.J. Choi at Carnoustie last year, starts on Thursday.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.