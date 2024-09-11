Major expansion project gets the green light

A second championship course is at the heart of a major expansion project that has been given the green light for Machrihanish Dunes, where the American owners are continuing to work closely with the local community at a venue they “remain hopelessly in love with”.

The new course on the Kintyre Peninsula will be built alongside the existing layout, which was designed by Scot David McLay Kidd and, since opening in 2009, has been dubbed “one of the most natural golf courses in the world” due to the implementation of acclaimed sustainable practices that will also be used on the second course.

Planning permission has also been granted for the creation of what is being described as “one of the largest teaching facilities in the UK”, with both indoor and outdoor practice bays and a nine-acre short-game area part of the exciting new project being undertaken by owners Southworth, a Boston-based privately-held global golf company.

In addition, the work will include the creation of a new sports and racquet centre, indoor and outdoor swimming pool, fitness area and spa, large function room, state-of-the-art tennis, pickleball and football facilities, all of which will enhance Machrihanish Dunes as a resort destination.

The existing course at Machrihanish Dunes was designed by Scot David McLay-Kidd and opened in 2009. | Azalea

The project also includes the provision of increased accommodation through a third luxury hotel and 50 golf cottages, which, upon completion, will mean a total of more than 200 rooms and seven food and beverage outlets as part of the resort.

Southworth has sought out these expansion permits with the goal of partnering with a world-class hospitality partner and preliminary discussions are underway.

Tommy Southworth, president of Southworth, said: “Machrihanish Dunes lies on one of the most unique pieces of land in the world, so it is only fitting that we expand our offerings for all types of visitors to this special corner of Scotland, while being sensitive to the stunning natural landscape.

“In combination with Machrihanish Dunes and other area links courses, including the acclaimed Machrihanish Golf Club, the addition of another 18-hole links will help turn the Kintyre Peninsula into the next great golfing destination in Scotland.”

The new golf course sits, in part, on a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and the same care will be given to preserving and enhancing the biodiversity of the landscape as the existing course, which was the first-ever GEO-certified golf course in the UK.

Eleanor Brown, the company’s Director of Sustainability, said: “Southworth believes it is paramount that we support and protect the communities and environments where we operate, ensuring we keep each club setting spectacular for generations to come. Being stewards of land and community means operating with a sustainability-first mindset from ideation through the execution of any project or initiative. It also means supporting the communities in which we operate, through local hiring and training, philanthropic initiatives and more.”

In addition to the existing course, the new layout will help attract more visitors to the Kintyre Peninsula, where Machrihanish in particular but also Dunaverty are also popular venues.