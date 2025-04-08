Scottish PGA pro on his first day at Masters lasting just 50 minutes!

Ian Taylor and wife Lorraine among patrons left feeling frustrated by wet start to week

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish PGA professional and his wife were among the patrons left feeling frustrated by a wet start to Masters week.

After the gates at Augusta National opened on Monday at 8am, the course was evacuated at 11.25am due to a weather warning and didn’t reopen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrons will be sent refunds next month and are also being guaranteed the opportunity to buy Monday practice round tickets for the 2026 event.

Patrons depart the course under umbrellas after Monday's practice round had been suspended due to a weather warning | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“We are disappointed our patrons could not fully enjoy today’s practice round, but the safety of everyone at Augusta National is our highest priority and was the determining factor in the decision to cancel,” said chairman Fred Ridley.

Ian Taylor, the former head professional at Drumpellier, and his wife Lorraine were among those who spent most of the day sitting in the parking lot.

“We left Hilton Head Island at 7am in beautiful sunshine and, after a very scenic drive through the Georgia heartland, walked through the gates of Augusta at 10.30am,” he told The Scotsman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a little rain in the air, but the place was absolutely stunning and the first sight of the practice area was jaw dropping.

Ian Taylor’s wife Lorraine and Paul McGinley pictured during the short time they were on the course on Monday | Contributed

“We joined the queue for the Pro Shop as we were told it wasn’t that long, but then the rain started. Not too bad but with a couple of heavy bursts every so often.

“Just as we could see the entrance, the hooters went for lightning in the area and everyone was told to return to their cars and await further updates.”

A tournament referee, Taylor added: “It was obviously not my first experience of weather issues at a major, so we waited for three hours watching the weather maps with our hopes dwindling as the lightning threat didn’t go away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After becoming bored, we took a walk to the queue that had formed in the hope that the patrons may be allowed back in and found it to be very jovial but also accepting that the chances were slim.

“Obviously no one in the queue had access to the internet for updates but, when all the cars started heading for the exits, we knew the game was up.

The Taylors had to settle for this picture of Rae’s Creek | Contributed

“My first day at Augusta lasted just 50 minutes, but it was still magic and, luckily, we are there on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.