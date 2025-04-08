Scottish PGA pro on his first day at Masters lasting just 50 minutes!
A Scottish PGA professional and his wife were among the patrons left feeling frustrated by a wet start to Masters week.
After the gates at Augusta National opened on Monday at 8am, the course was evacuated at 11.25am due to a weather warning and didn’t reopen.
Patrons will be sent refunds next month and are also being guaranteed the opportunity to buy Monday practice round tickets for the 2026 event.
“We are disappointed our patrons could not fully enjoy today’s practice round, but the safety of everyone at Augusta National is our highest priority and was the determining factor in the decision to cancel,” said chairman Fred Ridley.
Ian Taylor, the former head professional at Drumpellier, and his wife Lorraine were among those who spent most of the day sitting in the parking lot.
“We left Hilton Head Island at 7am in beautiful sunshine and, after a very scenic drive through the Georgia heartland, walked through the gates of Augusta at 10.30am,” he told The Scotsman.
“There was a little rain in the air, but the place was absolutely stunning and the first sight of the practice area was jaw dropping.
“We joined the queue for the Pro Shop as we were told it wasn’t that long, but then the rain started. Not too bad but with a couple of heavy bursts every so often.
“Just as we could see the entrance, the hooters went for lightning in the area and everyone was told to return to their cars and await further updates.”
A tournament referee, Taylor added: “It was obviously not my first experience of weather issues at a major, so we waited for three hours watching the weather maps with our hopes dwindling as the lightning threat didn’t go away.
“After becoming bored, we took a walk to the queue that had formed in the hope that the patrons may be allowed back in and found it to be very jovial but also accepting that the chances were slim.
“Obviously no one in the queue had access to the internet for updates but, when all the cars started heading for the exits, we knew the game was up.
“My first day at Augusta lasted just 50 minutes, but it was still magic and, luckily, we are there on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
“At least I managed to get a photograph of Mrs T with Paul McGinley and also one of Rae’s Creek - just not the one I wanted!”
