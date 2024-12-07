Scottish Open success was springboard for Ryder Cup contender

Rai: Hopefully it will take care of itself

Aaron Rai may have been a surprise Genesis Scottish Open winner in the eyes of some people in 2020, but the Englishman has gone from strength to strength, joining Bob MacIntyre as a PGA Tour winner this year and also as a newcomer in this week’s Hero World Challenge.

“Obviously I didn’t know what kind of doors it might open at the time,” recalled Rai of beating fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off at The Renaissance Club in an event played behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions in place at the time.

“But it got me into a couple of majors and WGCs the following year and I played well in most of those, which, in turn, got me into the Korn Ferry Finals and I got my PGA Tour card there. So it really did open up a lot of doors and create opportunities and I think without that there’s a chance I wouldn’t be here now.”

Wearing his traditional two gloves, Rai won a fun Hero Shot event at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas on Tuesday, admitting that merely hitting golf balls with Tiger Woods, the tournament host but not playing on this occasion as he continues to recover from a sixth back surgery in his career, sitting a few feet away had been something he’d only really dreamed might happen one day.

Winner Aaron Rai pictured during the Hero Shot at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“Like a lot of people, I grew up idolising him and to play in his event and hitting shots in front of him on Tuesday was never-wracking, I won’t lie, but also a great experience,” said the 29-year-old from Wolverhampton, who started the year sitting 64th in the world rankings but is now up to 21st, with a smile.

MacIntyre, who also took part in the Hero Shot, said he fancied Rai to win it due to the fact he would have been dialling in his yardage and, though laughing about that, there is no denying that hard work has earned Rai this week’s opportunity in an elite 20-man field.

“No matter how talented you are or how good you are growing up, you have to work hard,” he said. “Everyone out on the PGA Tour is so good and it’s all about practising smart and knowing what makes you tick. I think that’s what differentiates the solid players from the good players from the very good players.”

Like MacIntyre, Rai has secured spots in all four majors next year and also all the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, meaning he will have a very good chance of securing a Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Black next September.

“I try not to set goals,” said the Wyndham Championship winner. “When I have in the past, I think it has taken me away from the things I do well. I think you can get too focused on results rather than just doing good things on a day-to-day basis and letting those things accumulate. Of course, playing in the Ryder Cup would be amazing whether it happens next year or in the future.