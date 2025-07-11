Scottish Open: Saturday sellout confirmed in sun-kissed East Lothian
The sun-kissed 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is officially a ‘Saturday Sellout’, organisers announced on Friday afternoon.
A capacity of 23,000 General Admission and Ticket+ tickets have been reached for the penultimate circuit in the $9 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.
With a huge crowd in attendance for Friday’s second round and the figures good as well on Thursday and set to be likewise on Sunday, a record attendance is expected across the week for the event’s 31st edition.
“The Genesis Scottish Open has continued to grow every year, with the stars of global golf gathering at Renaissance Club,” said Rory Colville, the Genesis Scottish Open Championship Director.
“We also have an increased fan experience, including the Fringe by the Tee stage in the Fan Zone and the Sixth Hole Stadium Experience.
“We’re looking forward to a fantastic weekend of golf and entertainment, and welcoming our best ever crowd to the event.”
Saturday at the Genesis Scottish Open also includes a headline set from Grammy-nominated, Brit Award-winning artist, KT Tunstall on the Fringe by the Tee stage.
A limited number of tickets for Sunday’s final round at are available at etg.golf/GSO25Tickets
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.