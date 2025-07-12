Scottish Open organisers make big announcement about final-round tee times amid weather issue

Star attraction Rory McIlroy will be part of a two-tee start in the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open | Luke Walker/Getty Images

Two-tee start to be utilised due to concerns about fog being forecasted in morning and evening

The start of Sunday’s final round of the Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian is being delayed due to forecasted fog.

Play in the penultimate round at The Renaissance Club got underway at 8.50am after a total of 80 players made the cut in the $9 million Rolex Series event.

A similar tee time schedule had been planned for the closing circuit, but, as had been feared by the DP World Tour’s weatherman, haar is set to cause some problems on the final day.

It is forecasted in the area in both the morning and evening, leading the organisers to announce a two-tee start from the first and tenth tees.

Play will now start between approximately 11.30pm and 1.40pm, with the final putt now expected to drop at approximately 7pm.

Spectator gates will open one hour later than previously advised, at 9am. The FanZone, including Fringe by the Tee stage, and catering outlets will also be open from the same time.

It’s not the first time that organisers have moved the final-round tee times. Two years ago, play started early on the final day due to concerns about high winds.

Rory McIlroy finished birdie-birdie on that occasion to pip Bob MacIntyre before the Oban man went one better 12 months later, becoming the first home player to land the title since Colin Montgomerie in 1999.