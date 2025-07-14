Why trip to Portrush showed Turnberry road issue for The Open has been addressed

No sooner had this correspondent arrived in the media centre for The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush than an American colleague came over to me and asked: “Guess what I bought last week when I was in Scotland?”

Smiling like a Cheshire cat, he told me it had been “sunscreen” and it had clearly been the first time that had been a requirement on his many visits to the home of golf over the years.

It confirmed to me that, with all due respect to Chris Gotterup, the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open will mainly be remembered for one of the best weather weeks for a golf tournament in this country.

Last week’s Genesis Scottish Open was a sun-kissed affair at The Renaissance Club | Warren Little/Getty Images

Over the years, we’ve become used to people from outside Scotland moaning and groaning about it either being wet or cold and often both, but not on this occasion.

Not when the sun shone for virtually the entire week for the $9 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. And not when the temperature was toasty. Too toasty for some even.

Yes, of course, Scottish golf fans would have been there to enjoy watching some of the world’s top players even if it had been wet and windy, but it was nice for everyone that the country was shown in all its splendour around the world.

Tempted by the glorious weather, a late ticket rush led to unprecedented sellouts on both Saturday and Sunday, with a new record being set for the event as more than 85,000 fans attended across five days.

It was Open-like out on the course and that was acknowledged by some of the players in posts on social media, with Ryder Cup contender Matt Wallace also commenting on those outside the ropes being “such knowledgeable golf fans”.

Modern-day golf events, of course, are not just about golf. Or at least the golf out on the course. As with other DP World Tour tournaments like the BMW PGA Championship and Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Scottish Open now boasts a fantastic Fan Zone and hats off to the event’s partners for continuing to raise the bar with it.

As for the course itself, it looked fantastic and also provided a great test over the four days. Despite the fact the wind never really blew hard at any point, the winning total was 15 under and that certainly can’t be termed as being taken apart.

After wins by Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy and Bob MacIntyre in the three previous editions, it could be viewed as slightly disappointing that Gotterup, who had been little known on this side of the Atlantic before last week, emerged as the winner on this occasion, but that would be disrespectful.

He equalled the course record with a 61 in the second round and then held off McIlroy in particular but the likes of Matthew Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose as well in the final round. Anyone who does that deserves to get full credit.

All in all, it was a terrific Genesis Scottish Open, but, as I mentioned to my American colleague, we all know, of course, that it is highly unlikely that Mother Nature will be boosting sunscreen sales every year.

Road issue no longer the main stumbing block for Open’s return to Turnberry

It was a ferry trip for me to Belfast for the second Open to be staged in Northern Ireland in just six years and the journey to Cairnryan was the first time I’d used the Maybole bypass.

It’s often said that one of the reasons that Turnberry has only staged the Claret Jug joust on four occasions is due to a sub-standard road network once you get past Ayr, but it’s definitely been improved thanks to this welcome change.

Who knows when the Donald Trump-owned Ayrshire venue, where the Ailsa Course, by all accounts, has been made even better following changes made over the winter by Martin Ebert, will get the nod from The R&A.

But, when you actually think about it, is it any worse in terms of accessibility than Royal St George’s but Carnoustie as well and even Royal Portrush? Just saying.

Hannah Darling and Lottie Woad set for pro debuts at Dundonald Links

Fans heading to next week’s ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links are in for a treat - and not just because the world No 1, Nelly Korda, is making her debut in the LET and LPGA co-sanctioned event.

It is understood that Hannah Darling, Scotland’s top-ranked amateur, will be making her professional debut on the Ayrshire coast, as will England’s Lottie Woad, who recently won the KPMG Irish Women’s Open then came close to adding a major victory in The Evian Championship in France on Sunday.

Korda, in particular, will be a huge attraction next week and rightly so, but the inclusion in the field of two exciting young British talents will add to another tasty treat for Scottish golf fans.

Timely boost after disappointing European efforts

It’s terrific to see two amateurs - Connor Graham and Cameron Adam - flying the Saltire in The 153rd Open and it could be argued that a timely boost for Scottish Golf is needed.

The performances by all four Scottish sides in last week’s European Team Championships, after all, was disappointing to say the least. The women finished 18th out of 20 teams in France while the men finished fourth out of nine in the B division. As for the girls and boys, they both ended up 13th.

