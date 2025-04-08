Scottish link at ‘The Patch’ and new sandwich on menu - Martin Dempster's Masters diary
Scot designed course being transformed in Augusta
Tiger Woods and Tom Fazio may be involved in creating an exciting new facility on what is commonly known as ‘The Patch’ in Augusta - but they have a Scot to thank for the opportunity.
David Ogilivie, who left Scotland at the age of 18 to pursue his dream of playing professional golf, designed Augusta Municipal Golf Course in 1928 after settling in the city.
That followed him developing the original Hills Course at Augusta Country Club, originally known as Bon Air Golf Club, with it then being redesigned by Donald Ross in 1927 - three years before the land was bought for Augusta National Golf Club.
In tandem with Beau Welling, Fazio has been tasked to re-design ‘The Patch’ while it was announced by Augusta National this week that five-time Masters champion Woods is also creating a nine-hole par-3 course at the facility.
New player facility is next up on Augusta National list
Helped hugely, of course, by the fact it’s the only major that is held at the same venue and brings in millions of dollars, they never stand still at Augusta National Golf Club.
A new Press Building that is like a five-star hotel opened in 2017 and, more recently, a high-end facility called Map & Flag was added to the corporate hospitality offering, with a second phase of it being rolled out this week.
A new underground car park has also been built over the past 12 months and now the next project on the cards is an all-singing, all-dancing player facility.
Set to be ready for next year’s event, a three-story building will replace a caddie shack adjacent to the range, with more details likely to be announced by Fred Ridley, the Augusta National chairman, during his traditional eve-of-event press briefing on Wednesday.
Peter Dawson saddened by death of amateur legend
Among those left saddened by the death of amateur legend Peter McEvoy as the news spread to Augusta National was Peter Dawson, the former chief executive of The R&A.
Bumping into him close to the clubhouse, Dawson described McEvoy, who had moved to Alloway in Ayrshire and was an honorary member of Royal Troon, as one of his “best buddies”.
He picked out an individual win in the World Amateur Team Championship in Sweden in 1988 as McEvoy’s greatest achievement from a glittering CV.
Dawson, incidentally, is handing over the reins as chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking this week to the 2008 Masters champion, Trevor Immelman.
Patrons getting teeth into new sandwich on menu
The old favourites, including Pimento Cheese, Egg Salad, Masters Club and Classic Chicken, are all still on the Masters menu.
It’s a new food item for this year, though, that has set tongues wagging and tastebuds tingling.
A Savoury Tomato Pie is available for just $3 at concessions stands around the course and, though not available at the Grab and Go area in the Press Building, it appears to be proving popular with patrons.
“They don’t often add new items like that and I’ve heard decent reviews,” declared local golf writer and Masters sandwich specialist Scott Michaux.
