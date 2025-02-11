Scottish international wins coveted national award

Lee Morton has become the first Scot to win the Hockey Writers' Club (HWC) men's Player of the Year for seven seasons.

Paisley-raised Morton enjoyed a superb year for his English club and for Great Britain (GB) and follows striker Alan Forsyth, who won the same award in 2018, into the history books.

In fact, Forsyth and Morton played for Glasgow-based Kelburne Hockey Club when they dominated the sport north of the Border.

The 29-year-old, left-sided attacker, left Kelburne to move south in 2017 after winning seven league titles and five Scottish Cups.

Lee Morton receives the award in London

Morton joined Reading then, two years later, signed for Old Georgians where he played a major part in their success in the men’s Premier Division over five seasons.

Versatile Morton, who can play in midfield or as a forward, won two league titles in England, plus the English Cup and also three indoor titles.

He played a key role for Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics, making a huge impact on the top stage by scoring a double against The Netherlands in the pool stages.

Morton, who currently plays in the Dutch Hoofdklasse with Amsterdam, said: “It is great to get recognition from those outside who write and watch hockey.”

The ex-Scotland under-21 star, who now has 117 caps for Scotland and GB, scoring 26 goals, received the award and said: “That is something special. I am over the moon.”

The accolade was confirmed at the HWC’s 41st annual awards lunch held in London.

Surbiton's Sophie Hamilton also won the women’s Player of the Year award for the first time after being a consistent force in the world game in recent seasons.

The 23-year-old midfield playmaker starred for Surbiton at the league finals and scored the winning goal to help guide the champions to their ninth title in the last ten seasons.