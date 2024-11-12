Scottish golfers urged to take 'big swings for a better world'

Latest Sustainable Golf Week is focusing on golf for communities

Scottish golfers are being urged to take time this week to think about how they can contribute to the game in a meaningful way.

The opportunity is being offered in Sustainable Golf Week, which started on Monday and runs through to Friday, with its aim to “celebrate the good that golf does in society”.

With previous editions exploring other priority topics such as climate and nature, for 2024 the emphasis is on golf for communities.

Jonathan Smith, executive director of GEO Sustainable Golf Foundation, the international non-profit that helps facilitate and coordinate the week, said: "Golf is not just a game. It’s a sector with the power to make a real difference in people’s lives.

“Serving and supporting people from a wide diversity of ages, backgrounds, and cultures in a wide variety of ways - that are often not well recognised.

“When it comes to sustainability, where equity is a central pillar, it’s not only about saving the planet, it’s about giving everyone a fair shot. And, as much as golf gives people access to healthy lifestyles in fresh air and nature, there’s still open space for the sport to benefit more people in more ways.”

During the week content will cover a raft of ways golf can, and already does, contribute to society, including touch points on lifelong health, wellbeing and social interaction.

Alan Grant, Director of Partnerships at the Foundation added: "Sustainable Golf Week is a time to celebrate, and also to stop and think about how golf can go even further to build fairer, greener communities – not just on the course, but in cities and towns everywhere. It’s about taking big swings for a better world!

“We invite everyone, no matter how large or small they think their contribution, to share stories and ideas about golf’s relationship with diverse communities around the world.

“To offer perspectives on the game's strengths and weaknesses around such key topics, and to help inspire and guide the next key steps we can all take to maximise the sport's positive impact.