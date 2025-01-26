Scottish golfers record top-ten finishes - one after sensational closing 63

Strong last-day efforts from Scott Jamieson and David Law

Scott Jamieson chalked up his second top-ten finish in three events on the 2025 DP World Tour as David Law signed off his return to the Challenge Tour with an eye-catching closing salvo.

On the back of a bogey-free five-under-par 67 at Al Hamra Golf Club, Jamieson secured a tie for eighth spot in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, won in style by Alejandro del Rey as the Spaniard finished four shots clear of the field.

Having been three over after 12 holes in the opening round on Thursday following the disappointment of missing the cut in the previous week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, it was a praiseworthy performance from Jamieson.

“Obviously last week was disappointing as it is such a big week and to not turn up with any sort of form surprised me really,” said the Florida-based player, who is in his 15th successive season as a main tour card holder.

Scott Jamieson in action during the of Scotland hits his tee shot onRas Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club in the UAE | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

“I then got off to a rocky start here on Thursday, when I was three over through 12 holes and, if you’d told me then that I’d maybe end up in the top ten, I’d have bitten your hand off.”

After salvaging an opening level-par 73, Jamieson then signed for three rounds in the 60s, climbing 11 spots on the back of his last-day effort.

“I holed a bunker shot on the fourth hole, my 13th of the day (in the first round), and that kind of gave me a little kick up the arse,” added the 41-year-old.

“The last two days in particular off the tee were much more like it after being really poor off the tee last week and then Thursday this week wasn’t great before being a bit better on Friday.”

As del Rey landed his maiden win on the circuit at the 70th attempt with an impressive 22-under-par total, Connor Syme matched Jamieson’s last-day score - the second Sunday in a row he signed for a 67 - to climb inside the top 25.

Meanwhile, Law handed himself an early boost for his 2025 campaign on the Hotel Planner Tour, the Challenge Tour’s rebranded name, after producing a brilliant last-day salvo in the SDC Open in South Africa.

Illuminated by an eagle and also containing eight birdies, the 33-year-old Aberdonian signed for a nine-under-par 63, which was put into perspective by the next best score on the day being a 67.

David Law hits a tee shot in the SDC Open at Zebula Golf Estate & Spa in Bela Bela, South Africa | Johan Rynners/Getty Images

It lifted Law more than 45 spots as he finished in a tie for fifth on 12 under, just four shots outside a play-off won by Daniel Tonder as the South African denied compatriot Altin van der Merwe a wire-to-wire victory in the season opener.

“Yeah, really happy as you never really know where your game is going to be at,” said Law of his week’s work.” I had a month at home after playing in (one the early-season DP World Tour events) Mauritius but I worked hard over that time, though there wasn’t too much time on the golf course or hitting balls off grass.