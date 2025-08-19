Scottish golfer's HotelPlanner Tour season ended by three fractured bones in wrist
Graeme Robertson’s rookie season on the HotelPlanner Tour has ended prematurely after discovering that he has been trying to play with three fractured bones in his wrist.
Robertson, who secured his card for the second-tier circuit by topping the Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit last year, has been struggling for most of the year with the issue.
He was forced to sit out the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A at Schloss Roxburghe earlier this month before also having to give up his spot in the DP World Tour’s Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links the following week.
Robertson still made the journey up to Aberdeen and, through the DP World Tour’s medical team, he was encouraged to go for an MRI scan in Edinburgh.
It has got to the bottom of the injury, though not in time for the back-to-back Scottish PGA champion to play in this week’s Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry.
As was the case in the Nexo Championship, his ‘National Spot’ has gone to Welshman Toby Hunt, who will be playing the flag in that category along with Paul O’Hara, last year’s PGA in Scotland Tartan Tour No 1, at the Sutton Coldfield venue.
“It turns out I've fractured three bones in my wrist, which were previously undiagnosed,” Robertson told The Scotsman. “I had initially been for an X-ray and was told it was just soft tissue damage, so I tried to get back playing but was in severe pain when swinging.
“Anyway, I think that pretty much ends my season on the HotelPlanner Tour. I've applied for a medical, so fingers crossed the tour looks after me and I can play next year.”
Robertson had only made nine starts on this season’s HotelPlanner Tour - he tied for 20th in the Challenge de Espana in May - and is sitting 202nd in the Road to Mallorca Rankings.
‘I am gutted to be missing all of them’
“Yeah, pretty devastated, to be honest,” he said of missing the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge and those two DP World Tour opportunities as well.
“I’ve obviously been away a lot this year and was really looking forward to the run of events back here. I’ve performed so well over the last few years on home soil, so I am gutted to be missing all of them.”
