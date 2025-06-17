Scottish golfer's GB&I appearance likely to be last hurrah as amateur
Hannah Darling is set to join forces with four of her Curtis Cup-winning team-mates at Sunningdale last year in what could well be the Scot’s last hurrah in the amateur ranks.
Darling, who is expected to turn professional at some point this summer, has been selected in the Great Britain & Ireland side for the Vagliano Trophy against the Continent of Europe.
Her team-mates at Royal Hague Golf & Country Club in the Netherlands on 27-28 June will include world No 1 Lottie Woad, Beth Coulter, Aine Donegan and Patience Rhodes.
They were all part of the GB&I team captained by Catriona Matthew that pulled off a stunning victory in the Curtis Cup last year.
Isla McDonald-O’Brien, who reached the quarter-finals of last week’s R&A Women’s Amateur Championship at Nairn, has also been included in the Vagliano Trophy team along with Sophia Fullbrook and Nellie Ong.
Darling and Lorna McClymont both played in the 2023 match at Royal Dornoch, where the Continent of Europe ran out 13.5-10-5 winners.
Ireland’s Maria Dunne is the non-playing captain for the biennial event, which was first played in 1959 at Wentworth and is now organised by The R&A and the European Golf Association.
Meanwhile, Carly McDonald, a member of the St Regulus Club in St Andrews, will be involved in the junior equivalent, which is being held at the same time at the same venue.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.