Scottish golfer to make pro debut in DP World Tour event in South Africa

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster

Golf Specialist

Comment
Published 9th Dec 2024, 15:17 BST
Gregor Graham teeing up in Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek

Gregor Graham has been handed a dream debut in the professional ranks after securing a late invitation for this week’s Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

placeholder image
GolfRSA

The 21-year-old Blairgowrie man, who only made the switch to the paid game just over two weeks ago, will be teeing up in the DP World Tour event at Leopard Creek after being handed a sponsor’s spot on Sunday night.

Earlier this year, Graham won the South African Amateur Championship, becoming the fifth Scot in 13 years to land the title as he followed in the footsteps of Michael Stewart (2011), Brian Soutar (2012), Daniel Young (2015) and Craig Ross (2016).

Graham also won the Brabazon Trophy this year and had a place in the Great Britain & Ireland team in next year’s Walker Cup at Cypress Point in his sights after bringing down the curtain on his 2024 campaign.

However, his plans changed after securing a Challenge Tour card via the new Global Amateur Pathway, joining England’s Will Hopkins in being handed an exemption for the DP World Tour’s development circuit.

Graham has secured a Category 11 card for the second-tier circuit, which starts in South Africa with four events in January and February.

But, out of the blue, he’s now been handed an earlier-than-expected opportunity to get his professional career up and running as he prepares to join Connor Syme, Calum Hill and Scott Jamieson in this week’s €1.5 million event.

