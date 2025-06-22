Scottish golfer shoots 'unbelievable 60' to boost DP World Tour card bid

Daniel Young enjoys ‘one of those days’ to finish third in Hotel Planner Tour event in France

Daniel Young said he didn’t know he had a chance of firing a 59 after storming through the final on the final day to light the flame on his Hotel Planner Tour campaign.

The Perth man finished third behind Englishman James Morrison in the Blot Play9 event at Golf Bluegreen de Pléneuf Val André after signing off with a ten-under-par 60.

The blistering effort, which contained two eagles, equalled the course record after it had been set earlier in the week by Ireland’s Max Kennedy.

Daniel Young acknowledges the crowd during the final round of the Blot Play9 at Golf Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre in France | Jasper Wax/Getty Images

“It was just one of those days,” said Young, who was out in 31 before storming home in a brilliant 29. “Yeah, played great then things just started falling into place.

“I’d played well on the front but then chipped in on ten from just short of the green for an eagle and you think ‘oh, we’ve got a little chance here to get on a run’.”

Asked if he’d been thinking about shooting a magical 59 when a birdie at either the 17th or 18th would hace done the trick, the Scot added: “Not really, to be honest. I forgot that it is a par 70 here, so I wasn’t even thinking 59.

“I was just thinking about trying to pick up some more shots and have a chance to win the tournament.

“I thought if I could maybe go out and shoot maybe four under five that would gave been a really good Sunday. So, to shoot 60 is just unbelievable.”

Finishing with a five-under-par target, he came up just one short of a play-off that saw Morrison beat Kennedy at the first extra hole.

“This place is never there for the taking and my game this week has been a bit mixed,” said Young, who picked up €21,000.

“Bizarrely, I’ve driven it great, which you need to do round here, but my approach play had been pretty slack, though it tidied up a bit today.”

The effort lifted Young from 52nd to 26th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings, with the top 25 at the end of the season securing DP World Tour cards.

“It’s been quite a frustrating year,” he admitted, having made it to the season-ending Grand Final in Mallorca for the first time last season before ending up a career-best 32nd in the standings.