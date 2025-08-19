Scottish golfer shoots lights out to win Leven Links Classic on Tartan Pro Tour
Greg Dalziel joined Rory Franssen as a two-time winner on this season’s Tartan Pro Tour after shooting the lights out to land the Leven Links Classic presented by The MacKay Clinic.
The Scott Clelland Golf Technology-attached player found himself sitting four shots off the lead, held by amateur Cormac Sharpe, after signing for an opening two-under-par 70 at the Fife venue.
But, after catapulting himself into a share of the lead with Rhys Thompson, the circuit’s No 1 two years ago, on the back of a sensational 62 in the second circuit, he then added an equally-impressive closing 63.
Finishing with a 17-under-par total, Dalziel won by two shots from Liam Johnston (66-65-64), with Scott Henry a further shot back in third and Eric McIntosh finishing fourth on 12 under.
Dalziel had also finished ahead of Johnston, a three-time HotelPlanner Tour winner, when claiming his first win of the season in the Portlethen Classic presented by Entier in June.
“It was a big help, so I can’t complain,” he said of going low on this occasion to land a top prize worth £4500. “I think I shot a 62 on the PGA EuroPro Tour and I’ve shot a few eight-under-par scores before.”
Dalziel reeled off eight consecutive birdies to start his second circuit before signing for an eagle and six birdies in his closing effort.
“That was my theory going out,” he said of trying to go low again, one of the hardest things to do in golf. “Yes, I was leading, but I wasn’t trying to think about that. I was more focused on shooting another good score and it kind of took my mind off everything else, which was good.
“I knew playing with Liam in the last game that it was going to be tough as he is probably the most experienced player on the tour this season, having won three times on the Challenge Tour.
“I just tried to focus on myself and I had no idea about what was happening on the leaderboard until the 18th, where I had hit the green in two, and noticed I was three shots ahead.
‘It gives you that added confidence boost to kick on’
“Then Liam holed a long putt and I was panicking a bit and suddenly couldn’t even count as I tried to work out what I needed to do (laughing). But, thankfully, it was enough.”
Dalziel sits third behind leader Johnston and second-placed Franssen on the Order of Merit, with two HotelPlanner Tour cards for grabs next season.
“The last few weeks my game has been trending, which has been nice to see, and the win just gives you that added confidence boost to kick on until the end of the season,” he said.
“There’s scope for me to make up more ground on Liam and Rory and that is the plan over the last few events. I don’t know if I would say I am playing the best golf of my career at the moment, but I certainly can’t complain about it.”
The Leven event was the ninth tournament of the season on Paul Lawrie’s circuit and carried a total prize fund of approximately £25,000.
“Leven is a great course and we got good weather for it while it was also in good condition as well,” observed Dalziel. “Musselburgh (hosting the tenth event) this week is actually playing a bit like Leven as well with the fiery fairways.
“I didn’t play at Leven as an amateur but, as a pro, I played there on the PGA EuroPro Tour and now on the Tartan Pro Tour as well.”
Comments
