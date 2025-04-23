Scottish golfer set for standout debut season on US college circuit

Texas Tech freshman Connor Graham off to strong start in Big 12 Championship in Tulsa

Connor Graham is on course to complete a standout debut season for Texas Tech after producing a strong start in this week’s Big 12 Men's Golf Championship on the US college circuit.

The Scot followed an opening three-over-par 73 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa with a second-round 70 that contained four birdies at the venue for three US Opens and five editions of the PGA Championship.

The eye-catching efforts left Graham sitting joint-ninth heading into Wednesday’s third round before the 28th edition of the event concludes with a final 18 holes on Thursday.

Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham has enjoyed a standout debut season for Texas Tech on the US college circuit | Texas Tech

Graham is joining forces for the Red Raiders with compatriot Calum Scott, as well as Ireland’s Sean Keeling, with the six-man team being completed by Charlie DeLong, Tim Wiedemeyer and Price Hill.

Helped by Graham’s good work, Texas Tech shared seventh spot at the halfway stage, having recorded a best finish in the event when ending up second in both 2014 and 2015.

Three individual wins for the Red Raiders, meanwhile, included Ludvig Aberg landing the title back-to-back in 2022 and 2023 before the Swede then took the professional golf world by storm as well.

Blairgowrie teenager Graham started his spell in Lubbock last September and has produced a string of consistent performances in his freshman campaign.

He tied for 12th in the Inverness Collegiate in September before adding top-30 finishes in both the Olympia Fields Fighting Illini Invitational and the prestigious Jones Cup.

The 2022 R&A Junior Open winner then finished 12th again in The Prestige before also recording top-20 efforts in the Cabo Collegiate, Pauma Valley Invitational and Valspar Intercollegiate Invitational.

After ending up 30th in the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational, he then claimed seventh spot in the Mountainer Invitational at Pete Dye.

Graham, who was unbeaten in helping Stephen Gallacher’s European side win the Junior Ryder Cup in Rome in 2023, currently sits 69th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Connor Graham in action at the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup in Rome | Getty Images

After this week’s event, he will begin gearing up with his Texas Tech team-mates for the NCCA Regionals in the middle of next month, with the goal to also be involved in the season-ending NCAA Championships in California.

Having secured an exemption through playing in the 2023 Walker Cup at St Andrews, where he made history as the youngest player at just 16 to compete in the biennial match, Graham is also teeing up in a final qualifier for the US Open in Dallas on 19 May.

Once his college campaign is over, he is heading back for a full summer schedule that will take in the St Andrews Links Trophy, Amateur Championship and European Amateur Championship, as well as trying to qualify for the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush.

