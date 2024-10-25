Scottish golfer secures PGA Tour debut after brilliant Bermuda win

Robertson adds to memorable year by landing ‘incredible’ victory

Graeme Robertson, this year’s Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit winner, will be making his PGA Tour debut next month after securing a dream return to Bermuda.

In an event reduced from 54 holes to 36 holes due to torrential rainfall on the paradise island, the 36-year-old won the Gosling’s Invitational. The victory earned Robertson a cheque for $11,000 and also a spot in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, a $6.9 million event on the PGA Tour.

“Unbelievable,” declared the Scot, who’d opened with a six-under-par 64, in a post on social media after finishing ahead of local player Nick Jones.

Robertson, who was 33 when he turned professional after taking a break from the game, has enjoyed a memorable year. He won twice on the Tartan Pro Tour in joining Sam Locke in securing a Challenge Tour card for next season and still has a chance of turning that into a DP World Tour ticket.

He’s among 13 Scots teeing up in next week’s Second Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School. Robertson also won both the Northern Open and Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA Championship, retaining the latter, on the PGA in Scotland circuit.

“It feels amazing to win the Gosling’s Invitational,’’ he told The Royal Gazette. “It’s my first time in Bermuda and the first time I’ve seen the courses. It seems I brought Scotland weather to Bermuda. It was really windy, so it suited me really well because I’m used to playing in these sorts of conditions.”

