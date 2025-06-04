Scottish golfer returns to DP World Tour action after being 'floored' by virus

Richie Ramsay opens up on being made to realise ‘how important health is for you’

Richie Ramsay returns to DP World Tour action this week in the KLM Open after being unable to even pick up a club for more than a fortnight as a virus left him feeling “floored”.

The four-time winner pulled out of the Turkish Airlines Open prior to the opening round in Belek a month ago before also being forced to miss both the Soudal Open in Belgium and last week’s Austrian Alpine Open.

Ramsay is now ready to get back to work and joins Ewen Ferguson, Calum Hill, Connor Syme, Grant Forrest and Scott Jamieson in flying the Saltire this week at The International in Amsterdam.

Richie Ramsay pictured in action during the Hainan Classic last month | Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

“I caught a virus coming back from China (where he played in both the Volvo China Open and Hainan Classic) and went to Turkey but didn’t play as it just floored me,” said the 41-year-old. “I was shivery, achy and, though I passed a Covid test, it felt very much like Covid.

“I just couldn’t shake it off, so I didn’t play Turkey, Belgium or Austria and only really picked up a club again at the end of last week. I feel like I have had three or four weeks out, two and a half of those weeks feeling not great at all.

“But I’m on the mend and feel quite fresh again. I’ve just got to get my legs back as the muscles were really sore from whatever I picked up. I need to get the strength back in them for walking 18 holes as that was a bit of a challenge to start off with, which I never really think about.”

Focus is on ‘big tournaments coming up’

Ramsay, who has held a DP World Tour card for 17 successive seasons, sits 82nd in the Race to Dubai Rankings, having tied for fourth in the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship in February.

“Yeah, it was disappointing that I missed some tournaments, but I just need to focus on the ones I’ve got ahead,” added the Edinburgh-based Aberdonian. “There’s some big ones coming up and I will be aiming to push on from my good start to the year.

“Normally where I push on is from the middle of the summer, probably because we are playing on courses in Europe that suit me a bit more and then when I come home I can practice in similar conditions as the weather is better.

Four-time winner ‘feeling in quite a good place’

“All in all, I’m feeling in quite a good place. I know the season is long. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. So there are lots of points up for grabs and I just need to get back on track.

“My main aim is to enjoy being back and, though it sounds funny, just being healthy. Something like that definitely knocks you for six and makes you realise how important health is to you.”

This week marks the 105th edition of the KLM Open, with Dutch football legend and keen golfer Ruud Gullit involved as co-tournament director, taking on the role during Amsterdam’s 750th anniversary celebrations.