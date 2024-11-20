Scottish golfer ready to use Stirling spell as launchpad for LET card bid

Lorna McClymont in fine fettle as she prepares for Morocco mission next month

Lorna McClymont is ready to bring down the curtain on her successful spell at the University of Stirling before bidding to become a Ladies European Tour card holder next year.

The 24-year-old, who graduates this week with a BA Sports Studies degree, is heading to Morocco next month to tackle the Lalla Aicha Qualifying School.

Lorna McClymont pictured ahead of her University of Stirling graduation | Stirling University

“I am going to Q-School and preparing as best I can, trusting the practice I’ve put in,” said McClymont, who lives in Dumbarton and is a member of Milngavie Golf Club.

“If I could qualify, it would just top everything. It is something that everyone wants and would make life easier because it lets you just focus on golf for the next year.”

McClymont, the current Scottish Women’s champion and a member of Great Britain & Ireland’s winning Curtis Cup side at Sunningdale this year, spent four years at Stirling.

During her time there, she saw her game blossom under the watchful eye of Dean Robertson, the Stirling’s head of golf and the current GB&I Walker Cup captain.

“I feel ready now that I’ve finished my degree, and I have those experiences of the past four years under my belt,” she added. “At Stirling, I’ve learned to be in competition environments, to lead tournaments and, most importantly, I’ve learned to win.

“I remember in our first meeting, Dean said that if I put in the work, he’d put in double – and that’s always been the case, it’s never changed.

“Dean has helped me believe in me – he is always pushing his golfers to learn, leading them to make good decisions and work things out for themselves. Without Dean’s help and support, I don’t think I would have been as successful.”

Robertson, who also played a pivotal role in Louise Duncan’s journey through the amateur ranks during her time at Stirling, is confident McClymont can achieve her goals going forward.

“Over the past four years, Lorna has given everything in training and competition,” said the former Italian Open champion. “Whether she is training at our campus facility, playing in a student competition, or battling it out in the final rounds of the Curtis Cup, she shows up every day with a brilliant attitude – a passion and willingness to learn and improve in all aspects of her sport.

“It is no surprise that level of consistency and determination produces results. We have watched Lorna compete and triumph at the highest levels of the amateur game and there is no doubt that she is now ready to take the next step and secure her professional tour card. I know that everyone at Stirling is rooting for Lorna as she heads to Morocco, and we all wish her well.”

Lorna McClymont’s game blossomed during her four-year spell at the University of Stirling under the watchful eye of head of golf Dean Robertson | Stirling University

David Bond, Stirling’s head of performance sport, is also a huge fan of McClymont, adding: “Lorna is an inspiration to young amateur golfers across Scotland, the UK and worldwide.

“What she has managed to achieve during her time on our high-performance golf programme is phenomenal – winning the Curtis Cup, taking major amateur titles in Scotland, Ireland and Wales, and finishing runner-up in the historic Women’s Amateur Championship.

“It’s a record that most golfers would be proud of at the tail end of their career – but we know that for Lorna, this is just the beginning. Everyone at Stirling wishes Lorna all the very best on her graduation, and as she travels to Morocco for Q-School in a few days’ time.”