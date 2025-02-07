Scottish golfer produces birdie blitz to make cut on professional debut

Lorna McClymont produces strong second-day effort to progress in LET season-opener

Lorna McClymont has secured her first pay-day as professional after comfortably making the cut on her Ladies European Tour debut in the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco.

The Dumbarton woman had found herself sitting in a tie for 71st after having to settle for a three-over-par 76 in Thursday’s opening round on the Blue Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat.

That meant she headed out in Friday’s second circuit with work on her hands to make it through to the weekend, but, thanks to a polished performance, it was mission accomplished.

Lorna McClymont made the cut on her professional debut in the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco | LET

McClymont, who only found out on Tuesday morning that she’d secured a spot in the season-opener after travelling out to north Africa as the first reserve, carded five birdies as she signed for a three-under-par 70.

After starting at the tenth, the University of Stirling graduate reeled off a hat-trick of birdies from the 14th before then dropping back-to-back shots at the 18th and first holes.

That put her under a bit of pressure but, rising to the challenge, she then birdied the second and third to stand on level par and just outside the top 30 heading into Saturday’s final round.

Elsewhere, Richie Ramsay will be flying the Saltire on his own over the weekend in the DP World Tour’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in Doha.

The Edinburgh-based Aberdonian, who finished joint-fourth in last week’s Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, made the cut on the mark after carding rounds of 72 and 71 for a one-under total.

Grant Forrest agonisingly missed out after bogeying his final hole while amateur Dominic McGlinchey fell two shots short despite a gusty 70 in his second round. Scott Jamieson also made an early exit on four over.

Meanwhile, David Law has the leader in his sights in the Cell C Cape Town Open in association with Honor after maintaining his solid start to the new Hotel Planner Tour season.

Law followed an opening 71 with a 67 that contained an eagle and four eagles to sit on six under, five shots off the lead, held by Italian Felippo Celli (66-67).

Calum Fyfe is also handily-placed on five under, one ahead of Euan Walker, while Daniel Young also progressed on two under.