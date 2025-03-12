Scottish golfer opens up on issues that left him feeling 'worn down'

After tough time, Peebles man Craig Howie feels ready to start climbing the ladder again

Craig Howie feels ready to “turn things around” after admitting that a combination of playing poorly, losing his status and having health issues had “worn me down” at the end of last season.

The Peebles man was playing on the DP World Tour as recently as 2022 and, finishing 135th in the Race to Dubai that season, wasn’t far away from retaining his seat at the top table.

In 2020, when Challenge Tour players secured some unexpected starts in DP World Tour events during the Covid pandemic, Howie finished joint-fourth in the Austrian Open and shared fifth spot in the ISPS Handa UK Championship.

Craig Howie pictured in action during last year’s Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by the R&A at Newmachar Golf Club | Paul Devlin/Getty Images

Since finding himself back on what is now called the Hotel Planner Tour, though, it’s been a bit of a struggle for the University of Stirling graduate, finishing 37th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings in 2023 but then dropping to 87th last year.

That left Howie, who won the Range Servant Challenge by Hinton Golf on the second-tier tour in 2021 as he graduated at the end of that season along with Ewen Ferguson, missing out on the circuit’s season-starting South African Swing.

But, thanks to the set up in place through the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A for invitations in other events, his 2025 campaign is about to get underway with a double-header in India, starting with the Kolkata Challenge this week.

“My winter has looked slightly different to previous years,” Howie, who is managed by Paul Lawrie through his Five Star Sports Agency, told The Scotsman. “I’ve spent more time in Peebles over the last five months than I have over the previous five years combined!

“Things obviously haven’t gone to plan since graduating from the Challenge Tour in 2021. Last year was definitely my toughest mentally, especially by the back end of the season where the game had just worn me down.

“This lay-off has given me some much needed time away from competition. It’s given me the opportunity to figure out a few things and make some changes across the board.”

A significant one was deciding to link up with Alan McCloskey, the Bothwell Castle professional who has worked with both Lawrie and David Law among others on their swings in recent years.

“After Q-School last year, I got stuck into a few swing faults, nothing too major but I’d fallen into an exaggerated left pattern that needed to be softened,” added Howie. “We have done a really good job with that now and I’ve seen some positive results so far. I played a couple of warm up events in Portugal in February to get ready for India and the game was in good shape.”

Craig Howie has gone through a tough time but feels ready to start climbing back up the ladder | Luke Walker/Getty Images

Howie has secured a Category 4a spot in this week’s event along with Calum Fyfe, Sam Locke and Gregor Graham, the quartet joining Hotel Planner Tour regulars Law, Euan Walker, Daniel Young and Ryan Lumsden in flying the Saltire at Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

“I’m looking forward to getting going in this Indian Swing,” said Howie. “We play two fantastic courses and, whilst my results last year weren’t anything to shout home about, I believe they are two courses I can absolutely compete on.

“I’ve already ran into a slight problem, however. I currently have no golf clubs as they never made it onto my flight from Dubai earlier in the week and I am very much hoping they will make it to Kolkata before the tournament starts.

“As for the season as a whole, there’s reason to be optimistic. I believe I’m already doing a lot of good things so far this year and I think I can turn that into good results.