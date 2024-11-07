Scottish golfer opens up on fight he faces to win back DP World Tour card

Four Scots teeing up in six-round Qualifying School Final Stage in Spain

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two years after tying for 20th in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship to end up inside the top 50 in the Race to Dubai, it’s not where David Law wanted to be.

But, rather than looking at his appearance in this week’s DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage at Tarragona as a negative, the 33-year-old Aberdonian is determined to try and view it as something positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Law is among four Scots in the field for the DP World Tour Qualifying School at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona | Getty Images

“I’ve never been to the Q-School before in this situation,” said Law of finding himself involved in the six-round card battle at Infinitum Golf after ending up outside the top 114 in this season’s Race to Dubai to lose the seat he’d occupied at the top table since 2019.

“I’ve always been one of the guys in the field who is excited because I’ve got a chance to win a DP World Tour card. On this occasion, you’ve got guys who are in that position then guys like me who don’t want to be there.

“Ultimately, I need to get my head round that and turn it into a positive, so the way I am looking at it is that I have lost my card a week and a half ago and now I’ve got a chance to win it back. You know, what an opportunity that is.”

Law, who is flying the Saltire along with Stephen Gallacher, Marc Warren and Ryan Lumsden in the fight to finish in the top 20 and ties, ended up 119th in the points list after making the cut in seven of his last eight events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously I am disappointed to lose my card but, at the same time, I was really pleased with the fight I showed to try and keep it and, you know, I wasn’t far off doing it in the end,” said the 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open winner.

“I started to play some good stuff over the last few weeks of the season and was only missing a big week. Ultimately. I left myself with a lot of work to do through the golf I played in the first three-quarters of the year.

“At the same time, though, I was much happier about the way I was playing and was also in a much better place mentally on the course. I was seeing golf shots and felt I was back to swinging it how I was a couple of years ago and was playing really good at that time.”

Others in the same boat as Law include Edoardo Molinari, a three-time DP World Tour winner and now one of Luke Donald’s trusty Ryder Cup vice-captains, and 2018 Qatar Masters and British Masters champion Eddie Pepperell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got six rounds to do it, which I think is great,” said Law, who has shaken off a calf injury that he was struggling with in the final round of the regular season in Korea.

“If you are going to get a card, you probably need to throw in a low number at some point, but it’s not necessarily going to be that that is going to do it for you. It’s going to be the days around it, the one and two unders that you pick up.