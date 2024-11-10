Scottish golfer leaps into DP World Tour card contention in Spain

Ryan Lumsden fires 64 to jump more than 80 spots as David Law cements his lofty position

Ryan Lumsden leapt up the leaderboard in the third round as fellow Scot David Law cemented his place in a card-winning position in the DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage in Spain.

On a day when Dutchman Vince Van Veen shot a 59, albeit with preferred lies in operation at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona, Lumsden leapt more than 80 spots into a tie for 22nd on the back of a 64.

Ryan Lumsden in action during the DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona, Spain. | Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

The 28-year-old’s eye-catching effort came on the Lakes Course, where he signed for birdies at the first, second, third, eighth, 11th, 13th and 16th holes.

Lumsden, who was the sole Scot to come through last week’s Second Stage at four venues around Spain, moved to eight-under-par in the six-round battle to finish in the top 20 and ties.

With the top 65 and ties after Monday’s fourth circuit progressing to the final 36 holes, both Law and Lumsden are now on course to achieve that first goal.

Law, who had opened with solid rounds of 67 and 68, added a 71 as he played the tougher Hills Course for the second day running.

The Aberdonian, who is trying to win back his card after finishing just outside the top 114 in this season’s Race to Dubai, was inside the top ten before dropping a shot at the par-5 seventh - his 16th hole.

On nine under, Law sits joint-12th and it will be job done if can maintain the steady form he’s taken into this challenge from the final few weeks of the season.

Four-time tour winner Marc Warren jumped nearly 50 spots - he’s up to joint-79th - on the back of a 67 on the Lakes Course, with Stephen Gallacher, the fourth Scot among the card hopefuls, outside the top 100 after his 70 on the same course.

After opening with scores of 74-73, Van Veen started the day just inside the top 150 but, after signing for 12 birdies, including six in a row, on the Lakes layout, the 28-year-old is up to a share of 22nd spot.

Overnight leader Edoardo Molinari is still out in front, sitting four shots clear of the field after following his 61 on Saturday with a battling 72 on the Hills Course.