Scottish golfer hoping to make professional debut 'quite early' in 2025
Lorna McClymont is waiting to find out where she will make her professional debut after securing a status on the Ladies European Tour for the 2025 campaign.
As a Category 16 card holder from the Lalla Aicha Q-School in Morocco as opposed to Category 12, the 24-year-old from Dumbarton will not be guaranteed to get straight into events on the main tour.
She is hoping her first appearance will be “quite early in the season”, though it remains to be seen if that will be in the curtain-raiser in Kenya in February or either Australia in March or even South Africa in April.
No matter when it is, McClymont has been tipped to adapt quickly to her new challenge by Dean Robertson, who watched her game blossom at the University of Stirling and, in a caddying role, helped steer her through two Q School stages.
“Lorna is a proven winner who continues to improve her skills,” said Robertson, the university’s head of golf. “The exciting thing for us is that, over the last few weeks, she hasn’t been anywhere near her best – but almost finished in the top 20, and still comes away with a Category 16 qualification.
“Lorna now has a platform to build on next year and I’m confident that she’s going to do really well. I am delighted for her.”
McClymont, who won this year’s Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship, followed in the footsteps of Catriona Matthew by turning pro after a spell at Stirling, as well as Louise Duncan.
“Lorna is an inspiration to others on our high-performance golf programme, and to young golfers across Scotland and the UK,” added head of performance sport David Bond.
