Scottish golfer heading to Mauritius after quick visit home for daughter's birthday

Aberdonian atones for missed cut by finishing in top 20 in Australian Open

David Law is heading to Mauritius in a fortnight’s time for one final event in 2024 after atoning for one poor performance in Australia with a much better second effort.

The Aberdonian made the long journey after losing his DP World Tour card at the end of last season then just missing on winning it back at the Qualifying School Final Stage in Spain.

He missed the cut in the BMW Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane following rounds of 77 and 72 before bouncing back to finish joint-20th in the ISPS Handa Australian Open in Melbourne at the weekend.

David Law is heading to Mauritius in a fortnight’s time to play his final event in 2024 | Getty Images

“IThe golf courses are two of the best that you will ever play,” said Law of Kingston Heath and Victoria. “It feels a bit of a shame to play them both in the same week, but it was a really enjoyable tournament.”

The 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open champion made the cut on the mark after opening with scores of 71-70 before climbing up the leaderboard with weekend efforts of 68 and 71.

“I play rubbish on that thicker grass,” he said of his performance at Royal Queensland the previous week. “I never really play well in South Africa and that was the same.

“I got home for one day after the Q-School then was straight down here, so I probably wasn’t in the best frame of mind (laughing) for that one.

“So it was nice to have a decent week in Melbourne. I was set on being done for the year after that one, but I am going to go to Mauritius now and I feel a little more positive now than I did last week.”

Law will need to wait and see what events he gets into on the main tour early next year as he attempts to win back his seat at the top table.

“It’s been a pretty tough year, but it is what it is and I am excited to try and battle back,” he added. “It’s my daughter’s birthday this week and I have only ever been at home for two of those. So, first and foremost, I am looking forward to that.”

