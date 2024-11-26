Scottish golfer handed boost ahead of bid to launch professional career

Lorna McClymont tops Scottish Golf Women’s Order of Merit for a third time

Lorna McClymont is heading to the Ladies European Tour Qualifying School in Morocco as a three-time Scottish Golf Order of Merit winner.

The Mingavie member topped the women’s standings for the third year in a row after another impressive campaign, the highlight of which was winning the Scottish Women’s Championship.

McClymont also reached the final of The R&A Women’s Amateur Championship as she finished almost 1200 points ahead of second-placed Megan Ashley (Blairgowrie) on the points list.

Fresh from graduating from the University of Stirling, McClymont has entered the LET Q-School as an amateur and faces her pre-qualifier at Samanah Golf on 10-12 December.

Scottish Golf has confirmed all the winners of this season’s Orders of Merit, with Kilmacolm’s Alexander Farmer landing the men’s title.

He won the Scottish Amateur Championship and also picked up points at the Tennant Cup, Cameron Corbett Vase and North of Scotland Open to edge out Nairn’s Calum Scott.

Alexander Farmer and Lorna McClymont won the Scottish Golf Men’s and Women’s Orders of Merit respectively this year | Chris Young/Scottish Golf

Royal Troon’s Freya Russell and Jamie McDonald (St Andrews New) were the girls’ and boys’ table-toppers respectively while Paul Moultrie made it a double for Royal Troon in the senior men’s standings and Gillian Kyle (East Renfrewshire) landed the senior women’s prize.

Clare Queen, Scottish Golf’s Head of Performance and Pathways said: “The Orders of Merit invariably produce outstanding champions who have that special quality of being able to combine excellence with consistency across a full season. This year was no exception and we’re already looking forward to a compelling 2025 season.