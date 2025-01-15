Scottish golfer fuelled by Team Cup 'hurt' for start of 2025 campaign

Ewen Ferguson determined not to miss out again in Ryder Cup preparation event

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ewen Ferguson is being fuelled by Team Cup “hurt” as the UAE-based Scot bids to get his 2025 campaign off to a flying start against the likes of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in this week’s Hero Dubai World Classic.

Two years ago, two-time 2022 DP World Tour winner Ferguson joined his compatriot Bob MacIntyre in representing Great Britain and Ireland at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in what was then called the Hero Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ewen Ferguson played in the Hero Cup two years ago but missed out on last week’s Team Cup | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

On the basis that he won again on the circuit last year when landing the BMW International Open in Munich, it seemed feasible that the Bearsden man could have been involved again against Continental Europe in last week’s event in its new Team Cup guise.

However, Ferguson found himself sitting at home in Dubai as Great Britain and Ireland, captained on this occasion by Justin Rose, recorded a convincing 18-7 victory in a match geared towards preparing European players for the Ryder Cup.

“Yes, it did hurt,” admitted Ferguson, speaking to The Scotsman at Emirates Golf Club ahead of this week’s Rolex Series event. “Especially when, and this isn’t against anyone on the team, you feel as though you had a better year almost than some people or maybe finished higher in the rankings.

“At the same time, I understand that it’s not always about that in a team event and obviously Luke (Donald, the European Ryder Cup captain) is trying to see other things that they’ve not seen before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, if you’ve not played yourself right into the team to leave them with no choice, then there’s a chance you are going to feel let down and it was me on this occasion. So I just need to play better and leave them with no choice the next time.”

After nine players were picked initially following the end of the 2024 DP World Tour campaign, one berth was left up for grabs, hence why Ferguson headed to South Africa early last month to play in the Nedbank Challenge before seeing that spot be handed to Englishman Matthew Jordan.

“I was dying that week,” said Ferguson. “My neck was killing me and I was feeling s***. I gave it a go but, unfortunately, didn’t play my best there either. You try your best to get in these teams and, if you don’t, then it is only up to you at the end of the day because you can leave them with no choice.

“Playing in a team environment, as I did in the Hero Cup two years ago, is cool and having that type of bond with guys like Tommy Fleewood, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and people like that gives you confidence in itself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson, who is being joined by Bob MacIntyre, Connor Syme, Calum Hill, Grant Forrest, Richie Ramsay and Scott Jamieson in teeing up in this week’s $9 million year opener, has new clubs in his bag for the 2025 campaign.