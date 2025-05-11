Scottish golfer boosts DP World Tour card bid with strong Spanish display

Euan Walker joins David Law in top 20 in Road to Mallorca Rankings on Hotel Planner Tourgolf

Euan Walker jumped into the top 20 in the Road to Mallorca Standings after producing his best performance of the season on the Hotel Planner Tour.

Sitting just one shot off the lead, the Ayrshireman had a third victory on the second-tier circuit in his sights heading into the final round of the Challenge de España at Fontanals Golf Club in Girona.

That never looked likely after an early bogey put him on the back foot a bit, but, to his credit, Walker stuck to his task at the start of a run of events on European soil.

Helped by a birdie at the last, the 29-year-old signed off with a 70 to finish joint-third on 15-under-par, two shots behind Clement Charmasson as the Frenchman landed his maiden victory.

Euan Walker plays his tee shot on the 17th hole on day four of the Challenge de Espana at Fontanals Golf Club in Girona | Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

On the back of his week’s work, Walker jumped 27 spots to 14th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings, joining compatriot David Law in the all-important top 20 in the battle for a 2026 DP World Tour card.

Walker has been the most consistent Scottish performer on what was previously called the Challenge Tour over the past three seasons, finishing 24th, 26th and 25th on the season-long points list.

There is still a long way to go in this season’s campaign, but this effort was a timely boost for the Dundonald Links-based player after making eight cuts in a row.

Top-20 finish for Graeme Robertson

As Charmasson survived a late wobble to hold on for a one-shot win, Hotel Planner Tour rookie Graeme Robertson closed with a 69 to finish joint-20th on ten under.

Calum Fyfe signed for a third straight 69 to end up on seven under, one ahead of Sam Locke, who had jumped close to the top ten after making an eagle at the tenth only to then follow that with a quadruple-bogey 7 at the 11th.

Charmasson’s title triumph came in just his fifth start on the circuit after securing promotion from the Pro Golf Tour last season. “I’m just proud,” said the 26-year-old. “Seeing my parents on the side of the 18th green, and all the work for the last ten years, it’s so fun that I can get to share this with them.

French double as Martin Couvra lands Turkey triumph

On a brilliant day for French golf, Martin Couvra claimed his breakthrough win on the DP World Tour as the 22-year-old landed the Turkish Airlines Open at Regnum Carya in Belek.

In a nine-birdie salvo, Couvra closed with a seven-under-par 64 to finish on 17 under, winning by two shots from Spaniard Jorge Campillo and China’s Haotong Li, with overnight leader Brandon Robinson Thompson two shots further back in fourth.

Couvra graduated from the Hotel Planner Tour last season and had already posted four top-ten finishes this term, including fifth place at the Hainan Classic last time out.

“It’s just a dream,” said Couvra after emulating compatriot Victor Dubuisson, the 2015 winner, by landing this particular title. “To win early (in my DP World Tour career) is fantastic, so I’m really happy about that. I think tonight is going to be fun with all of the French players!”

Ewen Ferguson, the sole Scot to make the cut, slipped 24 places in the final round, ending up joint-33rd after signing off with a 73.