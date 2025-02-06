Scottish golfer accepts Augusta National invitation

Hannah Darling set for fourth appearance in Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Hannah Darling has accepted an invitation to make her fourth appearance in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April.

The Broomieknowe member will be flying the Saltire on her own in the Augusta National Golf Club-run event for the third year running after being joined for her debut in 2022 by Louise Duncan.

Hannah Darling in action during last year’s Augusta National Women's Amateur | Warren Little/Getty Images

Darling tied for 27th in that first appearance then missed the cut the following year before producing her best effort so far when finishing seventh last year.

On this occasion, the University of South Carolina player will be among just three players from Great Britain & Ireland in the field as she joins English duo Patience Rhodes and Lottie Woad.

Woad, of course, is the defending champion after becoming the first European player to claim the coveted crown last April, when she came out on top by a shot from American Bailey Shoemaker.

Darling has recorded three top-five finishes on the US college circuit this season, including a win in the Annika Intercollegiate in September.

That triumph came hot on the heels of the Scottish No 1 helping Great Britain & Ireland pull off a stunning win over the US in the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale.

Playing in her third Curtis Cup, Darling was the only member of captain Catriona Matthew's team with previous experience in the biennial bout.

A total of 65 players have thus far accepted invitations, with Tsubasa Kajitani and Anna Davis, the winners in 2021 and 2022 respectively also set to be in the field.

