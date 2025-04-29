All the latest from tournaments involving Scottish golfers from Martin Dempster

Sabrina Wong wins The R&A Girls’ U16 Amateur

Rising star Sabrina Wong has become the third member of a Scottish golf club to be crowned as The R&A Girls’ Under-16 Amateur Championship.

The 13-year-old, who attends Williamwood High School in Clarkston and plays her golf at Cathkin Braes, landed the title at Gog Magog in Cambridgeshire.

Cathkin Braes member Sabrina Wong poses with the Angela Uzielli Trophy after winning The R&A Girls U16 Amateur Championship at Gog Magog Golf Club | Kate McShane/R&A via Getty Images

With rounds of 67-66-70, Wong posted a ten-under-par aggregate - the lowest total in the championship’s history and also a record for the most strokes under par.

A native of Hong Kong, she won by a shot from Ireland’s Hannah Lee-McNamara, joining Hannah Darling and Grace Crawford on the event’s roll of honour after their title triumphs in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

In addition, Wong became the first player to win both the Girls’ U16 Amateur and the prize for the championship’s leading player under the age of 14.

“I like the sound of being the R&A Girls’ U16 champion,” she admitted. “This is my biggest win because it was such a strong field.”

Legends Tour debutant David Drysdale in action during the Barbados Legends hosted by Ian Woosnam at Apes Hill in Saint James, Barbados. | Marianna Massey/Getty Images

David Drysdale shines on Legends Tour debut

David Drysdale is hoping that a strong start to his Legends Tour career is a sign of things to come for him on the over-50s’ circuit.

The Cockburnspath-based player tied for third behind Australian Scott Hend on his debut in the Barbados Legends hosted by Ian Woosnam at Apes Hill, picking up $36,000.

“Very excited,” said Drysdale of the new chapter in his career. “Not that excited to be 50, but it's a great opportunity to sort of become a rookie again, which is kind of cool.”

Asked about his goals for the year, he added: “I'd love to be in contention. I'd love to win a tournament. I think it's going to be a bit more relaxed than in the last few years, playing against all these young kids. They are all pretty serious and rightly so, so I’ll just try to enjoy it.

“Yeah, to get a title here would mean a lot. I mean, I won a couple of Challenge Tour events, but I got really unlucky a couple of times (on the DP World Tour), like someone beat me with a freak shot.

“It still bugs me a little bit. I'm not going to lie. You know, not winning in so many starts. But, If I can win on the Legends Tour, it would make up for it.”

John Henry, winner of the season-opener at Montrose Links, pictured with Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour founder Alan Tait | Alan Tait

Dan proves Toogood for rivals at Leven Links

John Henry and Dan Toogood have both landed early-season wins on the 2025 Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour.

Henry, who is attached to Wilson Golf UK, posted a three-under-par 68 to come out on top in the season-opener at Montrose Links.

A round which consisted of 5 birdies and 2 bogeys, Henry posted a 3 under par 68 to win by one with a 3 under par 68, from fellow pros Scott Catlin ( Affordable Golf ) and Dan Toogood from the Myrus Golf Centre.

“I hope this win is the start of things to come this season,” he said of an effort that contained five birdies. “Montrose Links was superb, especially so early on in the year. I’ve played it many times and arguably this was the best I’ve seen it.”

Toogood, who finished joint-second in that event, then went one better as he carded a bogey-free six-under-par 65 at Leven Links.

“The course was in superb condition and the greens were rolling fantastic for the early part of the year,” said the pro at Myrus Golf Centre in Macduff.

“I’ve been playing in the North East Alliance to stay competitive and planning on playing a mixture of Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour, Tartan Pro Tour and PGA Scottish events this year, all mixed in with a busy coaching schedule.”

Longniddry hosts the circuit’s next event on 14 May.

Lorna McClymont maintained her solid start in the pro ranks with a top-ten finish on the LETAS in Morocco | Mark Runnacles

Lorna McClymont makes mark in first LETAS start

Lorna McClymont marked her first outing on the Ladies European Tour Access Series with a top-ten finish in Morocco.

The Scot, who will mainly be teeing up on the LET feeder circuit over the coming few months, followed an opening 70 in the Madaef Golfs Ladies Open by Saidia Resorts with scores of 76 and 73 at Golf Lacs Saidia.

Finishing with a three-over-par total in an event won in a play-off by England’s Thalia Martin, McClymont finished joint-eighth to pick up $1,400.

A member of last year’s Curtis Cup-winning GB&I team, McClymont has made a solid start to her professional career, which included an eye-catching spell in South Africa.

“Playing four events in five weeks on the Sunshine Tour was a great experience,” she said.

St Andrews celebrate winning the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) Match-Play event at Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire | Universoty of St Andrews

St Andrews scholars crowned ‘Best of British’

Golfers representing the University of St Andrews capped a memorable season by being crowned as the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) champions for the third time in four years.

In an event held at Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire, St Andrews beat Exeter in a sudden-death play-off in the semi-finals to set up a title decider with Stirling.

It was the fourth time in a row that the pair had met in the final, with St Andrews claiming victory in 2022 and 2023 but Stirling coming out on top in 2024.

Helped by a 3-1 lead from the morning foursomes, St Andrews returned to winning ways with a hard-earned 7-5 victory.

“This year has been nothing short of extraordinary for University of St Andrews golf,” said director of golf Ian Muir,

“In addition to our team victory, we also celebrated a historic achievement by winning both the male and female Student Tour Series Order of Merits for the first time.

“The team has been in excellent form throughout the 2024/25 season, with eight individual wins across both semesters. It’s been a year of triumph, teamwork and exceptional golf.”

Nick McCarthy shows off the trophy after winning the Aberdeen Golf Links Pro Am at Royal Aberdeen, Cruden Bay and Trump International Golf Links | Aberdeen Golf Links Pro Am

McCarthy just Nicks it in Aberdeen Golf Links Pro Am

Nick McCarthy pulled off a profitable raid north of the border by winning this year’s Farmfoods Aberdeen Golf Links Pro Am.

The Leeds-born professional produced three days of solid golf at three of Scotland’s top courses to land a top prize worth £4,500.

He opened with five-under 67 at Trump International Golf Links helped by birdies at the third, fourth, seventh, 12th, 13th, 17th and 18th

McCarthy then added a six-under-par 64 at Cruden Bay, where he opened with a bogey before making birdies at the second, third, fifth, eighth, 12th, 13th and 15th.

In his closing two-under-par 69 at Royal Aberdeen, he picked up birdies at the eighth, tenth and 14th before dropping his only shot of the day at par-4 15th.

Needing a par at the last, McCarthy knew he’d slightly tugged his approach as it found a greenside bunker but then produced a brilliant up and down, holing a nasty six-foot left-to-right putt for the victory.