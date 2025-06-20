Scottish golf round up: Watters win, Marshall marathon plus lots more

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The golf season is now in full swing and here is our latest round up of grass-roots stories around Scotland.

Watters win in Foremost Championship made special by sons

It was a family affair as Gourock’s Derek Watters created history as the first Scot to win the Foremost Head Professionals’ Championship.

With one of his sons caddying for him and the other one watching, Watters claimed the crown after coming out on top in a six-man play-off at The Oxfordshire Golf Hotel & Spa.

Gourock Golf Club professional Derek Watters shows off the trophy with his two sons after winning the Foremost Championship at The Oxfordshire Golf Hotel & Spa | Will Johnston Photography

It was mission accomplished for Watters as he made a great save from a greenside bunker at the second extra hole.

“The support of TaylorMade and the Foremost staff make this trip a must”, said the winner. “It is a long way for us to travel down from Scotland, but this event is always circled on my calendar each year.

“As a TaylorMade partner, I appreciate their help each and every day and more so at events like these. It’s really nice to get this one over the line, and the fact my sons were there with me made it extra special!”

Ladybank staged an 18-hole event on the Golfbreaks Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour | Contributed

Martine Pow lands SWAT spoils at Ladybank

Former Scottish Women’s champion Martine Pow, a Selkirk member these days, won the 18-hole Golfbreaks Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour at Ladybank.

She carded a three-over-par 74 - she birdied the 16th and 18th on the tough back nine at the Fife venue - to win the scratch section by one shot from Cori Lee of Dumfries & Galloway.

In the net category, there was a three-way tie on 68 between Karima Hassan (Glasgow), Kristy Bambridge (Bridge of Allan) and Caroline Steedman (Murrayfield), with Hassan securing the top prize with a better back nine.

Bathgate’s Joe Bryce is congratulated by Andrew McIntyre, the general manager at Hilton Park | PGA in Scotland

Joe Bryce shoots bogey-free 64 in Hilton Park triumph

Bathgate’s Joe Bryce produced a classy display to win the 36-Hole OOM Challenge at Hilton Park on the Arnold Clark PGA in Scotland Tartan Tour.

Bryce, a prolific winner over the winter on the East Alliance circuit, carded rounds of 67-64 for eight-under-par total to win by a shot.

Picked up a cheque for £1325, he carded a bogey-free second-round effort, picking up birdies at the first, seventh and ninth going out before adding gains at the tenth, 12th and 16th coming home.

Chris Maclean (Hayston) and Gavin Hay (East Renfrewshire) shared second spot on seven under.

In other recent events on the circuit, Fraser Hughes (The Gleneagles Hotel) won the ProScot Golf Tour Young Pro OOM Sprint at Deeside with a two-under 68 while there was a five-way tie in the Muir of Ord Pro-Am.

It was a result of Kyle Godsman (Nairn), Ross Munro (golfclubs4cash), Rob Paterson (Kilspindie), Jordan Ferrie (Golspie) and Scott Henderson (Kings Links Golf Centre) all signing for two-under 66s.

Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour founder Alan Tait pictured with some of his fellow competitors at Duddington | Contributed

Duddingston delight for Malcolm Pennycott

Royal Burgess amateur Malcolm Pennycott landed the spoils in the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour event at Duddingston with a four-under-par 68.

Pennycott carded five birdies, with the only blemish on his card being a bogey at the par-4 12th at the Capital course,

He won by two strokes from Gullane professional Lewis Hannah, with Neil Henderson (Renaissance Club) a shot further back on 71. Tour organiser Alan Tait (Golfbreaks) finished fourth with a level-par 72.

Pennycott’s win moved him up to second in the Golf Finance Ltd Order of Merit, just 3 points behind Kilspindie professional Rob Paterson.

The leading 12 players from the end-of-season OOM will compete in the Dumbarnie Links Tour Final in October.

Sculptor David Annand, left, and Professor David Bell, past captain of Royal Dornoch, pictured with the clay model of the statue of Highland icons Donald Ross and John Sutherland, which will feature at the entrance to the new clubhouse | Liz Rankin

Royal Dornoch statue will commemorate two key figures

Royal Dornoch has commissioned Scots sculptor David Annand to create a bronze statue commemorating two key figures in the history of the renowned Highland club.

At a new eco-friendly clubhouse that is on target for an official opening next year, members and visiting golfers will be greeted at the entrance by a statue of legendary golf course architect Donald Ross and John Sutherland, the influential club secretary who served Royal Dornoch for nearly 60 years from 1883 until his death in 1941.

Annand’s acclaimed sculpture of Old Tom Morris, was unveiled last year in St Andrews near the Royal and Ancient clubhouse.

And, with the new £13.9 million clubhouse nearing completion and the club’s 150th anniversary looming in 2027, past captain Professor David Bell and general manager Neil Hampton turned to the Fife-based sculptor to create a statue which would celebrate the rich legacy of Sutherland and Ross.

“The statue has been made possible by a generous donation by an anonymous member based in America,” said Professional Bell. The club has also set up a charity – the Royal Dornoch Foundation (Heritage) – to channel member donations from both sides of the Atlantic into maintaining and publicising the club’s rich history.”

Maggie Marshall, the ladies’ captain at Blairgowrie, is set to take on a marathon challenge in aid of Alzheimer Scotland | Contributed

Maggie Marshall tees up golf marathon at Blairgowrie

Maggie Marshall, the ladies’ captain at The Blairgowrie Golf Club is teeing up an emotional tribute to her mum, who died from Alzheimer’s at the age of 85.

On 26 June - the day which would have been her mum’s birthday - Marshall will take on a marathon challenge to support Alzheimer Scotland.

“I will be attempting to play 85 holes of golf in one day at Blairgowrie,” explained Marshall. “It’s very much a step into the unknown because I've never even played two rounds in one day before.

She will be joined for the final round by her vice-captain Heather Dawson, gent’s captain Alistair Batchen and his vice-captain, Steve Bruce.

“We should finish around 10pm if everything goes to plan,” added Marshall, who, in addition to four rounds over Rosemount, will also tackle 13 holes on the Wee Course at the Perthshire venue.

Monifieth Links staged the last event on this season’s Golfbreaks Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour | Contributed

Claire Penman pips Jocelyn Mackie in SWAT event at Monifieth Links

Carnoustie Caledonian member Claire Penman won the scratch section in the seventh event on this season’s Golfbreaks Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour at Monifieth Links.

In blustery conditions, Penman posted a 152 total over the two days, which included an impressive 72 on the final day.

Ladybank’s Jocelyn Mackie matched Penman’s effort after back-to-back 76s but lost out in a card play-off on the second-round scores.

Karen McGuinness (Newmachar) won the net category after posting scores of 71-74, with Mackie being pipped again on a countback.

Leanne Wilson (Kelso) and Sandra Stanton (Broomieknowe) top the scratch and net order of merits respectively with seven events left.

The leading six players in each section from the end-of-season OOM’s will secure their spots at the Tomatin Whisky Tour Championship Final at Cabot Highlands Castle Stuart in September.

Elaine Moffat, right, is presented with the trophy by captain Morag Wardrop after winning the Scottish Senior Women’s Golf Association Midland Championship at Muckhart | Contributed

Elaine Moffat wins SSWGA Midland Championship

Elaine Moffat is this season’s Scottish Senior Women’s Golf Association Midland champion after beating Alison Davidson in the title decider at Muckhart

Davidson beat Lorna McKinley 5&4 in the semi-finals, where Moffat progressed with a 4&3 win over Dorothy Johnson.

In the final, which was played in blustery and chilly conditions, Davidson found herself four down through ten holes as her putter turned cold.

She fought back to two down but ran out of holes as Moffat, playing steady golf, eventually won 3&2.

Moffat also claimed her own trophy for the best gross in the qualifying round, pipping Jeanne Bell in a countback after tying on 74.

Moffat will go on to represent the Midland Division against the other divisional champions at Blairgowrie in September.

The Poppy Paperweight, the net prize for over 65s, was won by Rhonda Didcock with a 67 while shot of the day was host club member Kathryn Champness making a hole in one at the 156-yard fourth.Picture unnamed (44)

Robbie Bowie-Cameron is set to compete for the DeaflympicsGB Team at the Tokyo 2025 Games | Scottish Golf

Robbie Bowie-Cameron set to compete for DeaflympicsGB Team in Tokyo

Glasgow golfer Robbie Bowie-Cameron is set for the journey of a lifetime when he competes for the DeaflympicsGB Team at the Tokyo 2025 Games.

The Deaflympics gives deaf athletes from all over the world the chance to experience international competition and go for gold. Around 4000 athletes from 80 nations will compete in an event that is the second oldest multi-sport gathering in the world dating back to 1924, when the first games were staged in Paris.

“I was completely unaware of the opportunity until I saw an email from Scottish Golf,” said the 38-year-old civil servant. “It caught my attention, and I started to do a bit of digging to find out the eligibility rules.

“I got in touch with my audiologist to make sure that my level of deafness met the qualifying criteria and when it did, I decided to put my name forward.

“I then got the invite to play in the qualifier and while I prepared as best I could, I really didn’t know what to expect.

“I had never been in that scenario before playing with other deaf golfers in a competitive environment, but I was made to feel really welcome. And, when I played well enough to qualify and become the only Scot on the team, it was amazing.

“I still can’t quite believe what has happened to me and that I’m heading off to Tokyo. We have three training camps as a squad before then. The first is at Cannock at the end of June and maybe then it will start to really sink in.”

SCHLOSS Roxburghe, venue for this year’s Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A, is now being operated on the golf side by IMG | Contributed

Ross Ovens becomes head of golf at Schloss Roxburghe

IMG Golf Course Services has increased its relationship with Schloss Roxburghe in the Scottish Borders.

The full golf operation at the venue for this year’s Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A is now being managed by IMG.

To support this increased relationship, Ross Ovens has been promoted to Head of Golf at the Kelso venue.

A central part of the greenkeeping operation there for more than 25 years, including more than a decade as Golf Course & Estates Manager, Ross will report directly into IMG’s management team.

Paralympian David Smith MBE has returned to golf this year | Scottish Golf

Paralympian David Smith teams up with Scottish Golf

Paralympian David Smith MBE has joined forces with Scottish Golf to help showcase the developing opportunities within the game for players with a disability by charting his own remarkable and inspirational return to the sport during 2025.

A multi-sport athlete, Smith struck gold for GB in rowing at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London.

This achievement came just two years after undergoing life-saving cancer surgery which involved cutting into his spinal cord, removing three vertebrae, bypassing his voicebox and rebuilding his neck with metal cages and screws.

A subsequent blood clot left him paralysed and requiring more surgery before an intensive spell of rehab where Smith learned how to walk again. This year, the 47-year-old embarked on a fresh challenge by making a return to golf.

Scottish Golf has been with Smith every step of the way to film his progress and Smith said: “If you’d told me six months ago that I’d be back playing golf, getting an official handicap index and playing in a national open, I’d have laughed at the prospect. Ludicrous!

“Hopefully, by sharing my journey back to golf I can help spread the word that this wonderful game really is accessible to anyone who wants to pick up a club. I love the game and always have, but the last six months have given me a new appreciation of the sport.

“In the world of sport, golf really is unique – a game where I could choose to tee it up alongside any other player, no matter their ability and, because of the handicap system, enjoy a competitive match. It’s an incredible sport for both body and mind and I want to shout about this to anyone who will listen.