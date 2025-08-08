Scottish golf round up: In-form Maclean wins again, Scot among new scholars

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In-form Chris Maclean wins again on Tartan Tour

In-form Chris Maclean backed up his Scottish Young Professional Championship win earlier in the summer by landing the Deer Park Masters title.

The Hayston-attached professional posted scores of 67-70 at the Livingston venue to finish on seven under par alongside East Renfrewshire’s Gavin Hay (68-69).

Hayston’s Chris Maclean shows off the trophy after winning the Deer Park Masters | PGA Scotland

Maclean, who’d played in the Scottish Challenge at Schloss Roxburghe the previous week, came out on top at the second extra hole in a sudden-death play-off to pick up a top prize worth £2,760.

“I was delighted to get over the line,” admitted Maclean. “I got lucky with Gavin dropping a couple of shots and managed to sneak in and get him in the play-off.”

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholarship is in its second year | The R&A

Scot is among latest to be named as The R&A GC scholars

Cameron Kpedekpo, a Scot who is aiming to become a CEO with a major golf organisation, has been selected among the latest recipients of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholarship.

A total of 11 people were selected from over 300 applicants to receive scholarships through a programme that is designed to identify, support and develop the next generation of golf’s leaders through financial support and unique connections to The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, The R&A and St Andrews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each scholar will receive a comprehensive support package that includes up to £10,000 per year towards educational costs and up to £5,000 per year to support golf-related activities.

Kpedekpo is currently studying on the PWC Flying Start programme - a unique course that combines university study with professional experience at PWC and progress towards the ICAEW Chartered Accountancy qualification.

Tulliallan’s Ava Paterson triumped on the Junior Tour Scotland at Luffness in East Lothian | Contributed

Oli Mukherjee among latest winners on Junior Tour Scotland

Oli Mukherjee, the 2022 Scottish Amateur champion, was the overall winner in a Junior Tour Scotland event at Arbroath.

The Gullane player fired rounds of 73-68-66 to top the leaderboard by a shot from West Kilbride’s Finlay Watt (72-68-68).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hazlehead’s Rachel Mathieson won the girls’ event, carding rounds of 68-68-70 at the Angus venue to finish 16 shots clear of second-placed Jayla Kepler (Greenock), with Broomieknowe’s Megan Fallon a shot further back in third.

In another event on the circuit at Luffness, Jamie Reid (Carnoustie Caledonia) and Nathan Tait (Aberdour) shared top spot in the boys’ section with 143 totals while Tulliallan’s Ava Paterson won the girls’ section on 154.

Chris Curris congratuled on his win by Strathmore Golf Centre owner Dave Norman | PGA Scotland

Strathmore success for consistent Chris Currie

Chris Currie’s consistent run of form on the Arnold Clark Tartan Tour was rewarded with a play-off victory in the circuit’s latest 36-Hole Order of Merit Challenge at Strathmore.

Currie, who is attached to Wilson Golf, carded rounds of 66-70 at the Perthshire venue, where his eight-under total was matched by Heather MacRae following a brace of 68s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo couldn’t be separated over the opening three play-off holes before Currie came up with a title-winning birdie worth £1500 at the fourth attempt.