Scottish golf round up: Glencruitten gets another Scottish Open winner
The golf season is now in full swing and here is our latest round up of grass-roots stories around Scotland.
Glencruitten gets second Scottish Open winner
Glencruitten’s Martin Shields emulated Bob MacIntyre’s Scottish Open feat by going from runner up one year in his equivalent to winner the next.
Shields landed his title triumph in the net section of the 2025 PING Scottish Open for Golfers with a Disability at Rowallan Castle in Ayrshire.
In an event open to golfers with a handicap index up to 18.4, Shields claimed the prize in style by finishing six shots clear of his nearest rival.
“I am absolutely buzzing,” he declared. “There’s a nice wee narrative around Glencruitten golfers and Scottish Opens. Bob, of closure, came second in 2023 then won the following year, as I have now done this year after finishing second last year.”
The main title went to Englishman Oliver Hirst-Greenham, who carded rounds of 72-77 to finish seven shots clear of Manchester-based Scot Barry Wearing.
Having won his own national open in 2023, the man from Morecambe has now added the PING-sponsored Scottish title to his list of honours and hopes to continue his winning streak over the summer months.
“It’s a great feeling and I’ve worked really hard for this and I wanted to win it,” said Morecambe man Hirst-Greenham of adding to a win his own national Open in 2023.
Exciting times for Panmure pro Dominic Bradburn
Panmure’s Dominic Bradburn will be teeing up in this year’s PGA Professional Championship as a fully-qualified professional.
The ever-improving Bradburn shared top spot with East Renfrewshire’s Gavin Hay in the Scottish qualifier as the duo carded matching one-under-par 71s on the Lansdowne Course at The Blairgowrie Golf Club.
In Bradburn’s case, the success came hot on the heels of him qualifying as PGA pro at this year’s Graduation Ceremony at the University of Birmingham.
Joining Bradburn and Hay in securing spots in the PGA Professional Championship, set to held at Ingrebourne Links in Essex next month, were Ross Munro (Golfclubs4cash), Ryan Johnston (Taymouth Castle Golf & Sport Club), Stuart Holden (Harburn) and Scott Young (North Berwick).
Two golfers who were both in the Paul Lawrie Foundation squad as amateurs before then being backed as professionals when they were playing full-time have been supported once again by the 1999 Open champion through the North-East based organisation.
New Paul Lawrie Foundation backing for Kris Nicol and Philip McLean
Kris Nicol and Philip McLean have received the latest backing to provide junior coaching in Fraserburgh and Peterhead respectively.
“Kris and Philip are two dedicated teaching professionals both trying to grow the game within the North East,” said Lawrie. “They were both in the foundation squad as amateurs and were supported as professionals while they played full time.
“They have both now decided to spend a bit more time coaching as well as still play a bit, and it was a really easy decision for us to support them both with some junior coaching in Fraserburgh and Peterhead.”
In-form Sabrina Wong wins again
Sabrina Wong, the Cathkin Braes member who recently won The R&A Girls’ Under-16 Championship, has struck again.
Hot on the heels of landing by far the biggest win of her career at Gog Magog in Cambridgeshire, Wong won by no less than 18 shots on this occasion.
Her latest title triumph came in The Foundations Trophy, an event run by the Stephen Gallacher Foundation and sponsored by St Leonards School in St Andrews.
Carding rounds of 73-76-69-68, Wong posted a six-under total, leaving second-placed Ava Paterson (Tulliallan) trailing in her wake. Royal Troon’s Jodie Graham was third, followed by Craigielaw’s Stella Walters.
In a more closely-contested boys’ event, Broomieknowe’s Kai Laing shot rounds of 72-73-70-75 for two-over total, winning by three shots from Fraser Walters, Stella’s older brother, with Baberton’s Luca Smith four shots further back in third place.
Lions roar as Blairgowrie hosts Bill McLaren Foundation Golf Day
Three British and Irish Lions graced the Bill McLaren Foundation Golf Day, a fund-raising event held at The Blairgowrie Golf Club and sponsored by Edinburgh-based Carbon Financial.
Former Lions captain Gavin Hastings was joined by Kenny Milne and Andy Irvine, who featured on three tours and filled the role as tour manager for the select side in 2013 when they beat Australia over three Tests.
The charity has raised more than £1.7 million through 55 events over the last 15 years, benefiting a wide range of sports at the grass-roots level.
“We are longstanding supporters of the Foundation which does fantastic work in memory of Bill McLaren, promoting grassroots sport and the values he believed in,” said Gordon Wilson, managing director of Carbon Financial.
On a sun-kissed day on the Rosemount Course at the Perthshire venue, the spoils went to a team which included the legendary commentator’s daughter Linda Lawson and her husband Alan, another Scotland international.
Busy spell for Midland members of Scottish Senior Women’s GA
Members of the Midland Division of the Scottish Senior Women’s Golf Association have been in action in two recent annual matches.
First up was an away encounter against the East Division at Murrayfield, where the visitors won 4-3 in a match-play competition involving players with handicaps ranging from five to ten.
Two days later, a team made up of scratch to five handicappers took on the North Division but the score was reversed on this occasion as the visitors regained that particular trophy.
“Our players were treated to a beautiful sunny day and spectacular views at Murrayfield,” reported captain Morag Wardrop. “At Alyth, meanwhile, all the players praised the excellent condition of the course and greens.”
Next up for the Midland Division is a match against their West counterparts at Cawder on 28 May.
Family affair as Baberton land Edinburgh title
It was a family affair as Baberton won a keenly-contested Edinburgh Ladies Inter-Club Tournament at Mortonhall.
In the event’s first staging at the Capital course, Baberton beat Liberton 4&3 over the double foursome in the final to land the trophy for the first time since 2021.
Karen Marshall and Nicky Graham joined forces to finish four up against Jill McLean and Mandy Bell after 17 holes while it ended all square at the back between Ella Marshall/Wendy Nicholson and Steph Sutherland/Susan Walker.
The title triumph added to the Marshalls being Baberton legends, with Karen being no stranger to success over the years but this marking a breakthrough for her niece Ella.
In the semi-finals, Baberton, having knocked out the hosts in the last eight, beat Murrayfield 3&1 while Liberton finished 1 up against Broomieknowe.
Irish pull off notable double triumph at Carnoustie
Eighteen years after Padraig Harrington won The Open at Carnoustie, two other Irish golfers pulled off trophy triumphs at the Angus venue.
Pride of place went to Tramore’s Martin O’Dwyer as he claimed the prestigious Craws Nest Tassie with a 5&3 win in this year’s final over Finland’s Reece Furneaux.
A member of Helsinki Golf Club, had ended local hopes earlier in the day with a semi-final victory over Carnoustie Golf Club’s Andy Fyfe.
Dwyer emerged as a worthy winner after beating the top seed, Paul Tulleth of St Andrews Golf Cub, on the final green in the last 32.
Making it double delight for the Irish on this occasion in one of the UK’s most popular amateur tournaments, Howth’s Dylan O’Connor picked up the Maulesbank Trophy after beating compatriot Brendan Mundy (Tramore) by 2&1 in that final.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.