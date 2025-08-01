Scottish golf round up: Brannock best at Bruntsfield, Downfield delight for Dominic

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Play-off drama in new women’s event at Bruntsfield Links

Ailsa Brannock of Southerness won the inaugural Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society’s Women’s Open after beating Dunfermline’s Jen Saxton in a play-off.

The pair finished locked together on two-over-par 148 totals after 36 holes at the Capital venue, with Brannock clinching victory in style as she chipped in from 20 yards for a birdie at the first extra hole.

Southerness player Ailsa Brannock pictured with club captain Richard Phillips after winning the inaugural Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society’s Women’s Open | Contributed

In an event featuring players, Megan Docherty (Bishopbriggs) finished third, pipping Selkirk’s Martine Pow and Australian-based Sheridan Clancy after they all posted 151 totals.

Lara Douglas (Glenvervie) and Karen Marshall (Baberton) were the leading junior and senior respectively while Kingsknowe’s Louise Fraser had the best net of 148.

Jackie Brown (Monifieth) had a hole in one at the seventh in the first round while Blairgowrie’s Rachael Neil set a new women’s course record from the yellow tees with a three-under 70.

Panmure’s Dominic Bradburn produced an impressive display at Downfield on the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour | Contributed

Downfield delight for Panmure’s Dominic Bradburn

Panmure’s Dominic Bradburn recorded a runaway victory on the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour at Downfield.

In almost wintry conditions, Bradburn carded a six-under-par 67 - his sole dropped shot came at the par-4 eighth - at the Dundee venue to win by five shots.

Gullane’s Lewis Hannah finished as his closest challenger, with four players - tour founder Alan Tairt (Golfbreaks), Scott Herald (St Andrews Links), Scott Young (North Berwick) and host club amateur Alan Berrington - sharing third spot on 73.

Crow Wood’s Ian Graham tops The Golf Finance Ltd Order of Merit at the mid-point of the tour’s schedule, just ahead of Hannah. Bradburn’s win takes him into 12th spot.

Competitors enjoyed their visit to Murrayshall on the Golfbreaks Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour | Contributed

Murrayshall triumphs for Anne Hanson and Eva Woodward

Turnhouse member Anne Hanson and Linlithgow’s Eva Woodward recorded wins on the Golfbreaks Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour at Murrayshall.

In the eighth event on this year’s schedule, Hanson shot a gross 76 to beat Caitlin Boa (Royal Dornoch) by two strokes in the scratch section.

Woodward, meanwhile, carded a net 72 and pipped Jaci Moriarty (Lochend) on the best inward half in a card play-off.

Moriarty now sits in top spot in the net Order of Merit while Kelso’s Leanne Wilson, despite missing the Murrayshall event, still leads the way in the scratch points race.

The top six from both OOMs will tee it up in the Tomatin Tour Championship Final at Cabot Highlands Castle Stuart in September

Royal Troon’s Harvey Broadfoot is presented with the Cameron Corbett Vase by Haggs Castle captain Craig Morrison | Neal Stewart

Cameron Corbett Vase victory for Harvey Broadfoot

Royal Troon’s Harvey Broadfoot recorded the biggest win of his career with a two-shot success in the Cameron Corbett Vase at Haggs Castle.

The Ayrshireman opened with two four-under-par 67s to lead at the halfway stage and it was job done at the Glasgow venue as he then added back-to-back 72s on a wet final day.

Callum Waugh (Hamilton) and Ethan Lang (Elderslie) finished as Broadfoot’s closest challengers, with Meldrum House man Chris Robb two shots further back.