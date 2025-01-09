Scottish golf course picks up five top industry awards in 2024
Dumbarnie Links picked up a staggering five major golf industry awards in 2024, confirming that the Fife venue has quickly established itself among Scotland’s rich list of must-play courses.
In a remarkable year of all-round success and achievement, Dumbarnie Links received the prize for Best Golf Experience at the 2024 Scotland SME Awards before also landing the Global Golf Course accolade at the Luxury Travel Awards.
The International Association Golf Tour Operators then voted it the Best Golf Course in Western Europe before Dumbarnie Links also claimed the award for the Best Clubhouse in Scotland at the 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.
Capping an amazing year, it was then acclaimed as the top Emerging Golf Course in the UK, with general manager David Scott being presented with that award by Sky Sports presenter Nick Dougherty, who headed the judging panel.
“The last 12 months have been quite remarkable,” said Scott, who, ahead of his upcoming stint as captain of the PGA, enjoyed a personal highlight himself in 2024 as he joined the ranks of the UK’s elite group of Master Golf Professionals.
“Winning five awards has been amazing and when news came of each award, it certainly lifted the spirits of the team. The team were outstanding and worked tirelessly to not only present the golf course in excellent order, but to make each and every guest feel special, and like a ‘member’ for the day.
“We re-open our links for the new season on 4 April and we’re excited to try and better all elements of our service delivery in a year when we celebrate our 5th birthday.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.