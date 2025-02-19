Scottish golf course John McGinn helped spare from closure a year ago is under threat again

Dalmuir Municipal targeted once more by West Dunbartonshire Council

Just a year after it was saved from closure following a campaign that was backed by Scotland footballer John McGinn, Dalmuir Municipal golf course in Clydebank is under threat once again.

The shock development, which is down to West Dunbartonshire Council continuing to be under financial pressure, was revealed in an update shared by Clydebank Overtoun on change.org.

It read: “Once again, we have received notice of possible closure of Dalmuir Municipal golf course. The petition received over 7000 signatures and we were given assurances that the course would remain and be untouched. Unfortunately, only 12 months on and the threat of closure is more realistic than ever.”

Dalmuir Municipal Golf Course is under threat again from West Dunbartonshire Council | Contributed

It has been confirmed to The Scotsman that Dalmuir is indeed back on the chopping board, with a crunch meeting set to take place early next month.

A West Dunbartonshire Council spokesperson said: “This is one of a number of options to be considered by councillors as part of work to close a budget gap of at least £7million while continuing to protect jobs and vital services as far as possible. No decision can or will be taken until the Council budget meeting on 5th March.”

Aston Villa midfielder McGinn, who grew up in Clydebank and had played at Dalmuir over the years, led the initial fight to keep the course open. He was joined by fellow local man Craig Connelly, one of the top caddies in the professional game, as well as lots of other well-known names in golf.

It was a cause for celebration when the course was saved, but now a fresh campaign is being launched on the back of the latest development.

The petition on Change.org reads: "For nearly a century, Dalmuir Golf Course has been an integral part of our community. As long-standing residents and frequent visitors, we have found solace, companionship and an affordable golfing experience on its well-maintained greens, which rank among the finest in the UK's municipal golf courses.

"Our beloved golf course serves not just as a venue for enjoying a round or two of golf, but as a therapeutic space that aids in improving physical and mental well-being. Nevertheless, our cherished source of deep community ties and well-being is under threat due to the proposed closure by the West Dunbartonshire Council

John McGinn pictured with Bob MacIntyre during the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open Pro-Am at The Renaissance Club | Getty Images

"This alarming proposition fails to consider the blow it inflicts on our community and the loyal members who consider its existence pivotal to their daily lives. Not to mention, the closure undermines the municipal golfing culture in the UK and sets a precedent for other public facilities to face similar fates.

"We seek to protect and preserve Dalmuir Golf Course. By doing so, we hold onto a piece of our community's heritage, facilitate affordable access to sports and fitness, and support a resource that contributes significantly to mental and physical well-being.

“We implore the West Dunbartonshire Council to review their decision and safeguard this longstanding community asset for present and future generations. Show your support for Dalmuir Golf Course by signing this petition."

Connolly, who currently works for two-time major winner Martin Kaymer on the LIV Golf League, said he’d been dismayed by the latest threat to his local course.