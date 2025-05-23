Scottish golf club 'punching above its weight' set for centenary celebrations

Bonnybridge urging members to wear tartan and even kilts for milestone tournament

A nine-hole Scottish golf club that continues to “punch above its weight” is celebrating its centenary this weekend.

Bonnybridge Golf Club has a two-day programme of events planned to make the milestone occasion while it is also hosting a Scottish Golf tournament early next month.

An evening of entertainment at the club on Friday will include the raising of a centenary flag while members are being “encouraged” to wear tartan or even a kilt for a nine-hole scramble on Saturday.

Bonnybridge Golf Club is hosting the Scottish 9-Hole Championship next month as part of its centenary celebrations | Contributed

Then, on 6 June, the club will stage the Scottish 9-Hole Championship, which will see the three leading pairs qualify for The R&A 9-Hole Challenge at Royal Portrush on the eve of the 153rd Open.

“It’s obviously so exciting and such a proud moment to be celebrating 100 years of golf at a nine-hole golf club that for 100 years has been run by volunteers,” said club captain Clive Cockburn.

“Given the current economic hardship surrounding all golf clubs, it’s nothing short of amazing but also testament to our hard-working staff and committees over the years and, of course, our very valued members who are very passionate and hold the club close.

“Who would have thought after the opening day in 1925, that 100 years on, amongst other things the club would have survived another World War, the effects of Rechem’s incineration plant, a banking crisis and an outbreak of one of the worst pandemics in world history.

“Our little village club has punched above its weight, producing no fewer than seven players who turned professional, along with many great amateur golfers, several of whom have represented Stirlingshire.

“There have been many members, ladies and gents who have won notable county and Scottish open competitions over the 100 years.”

To mark the centenary, an auction is being held to raise funds for the club, with lots including a fourball at Gleneagles, two fourballs at Fraserburgh and a Falkirk FC top signed by the members of this season’s Scottish Championship-winning squad. Top prize in a centenary raffle, meanwhile, is a fourball at Archerfield Links.

“As we enter 2025, we have a greenkeeping facility full of modern machinery and a course in a condition to match any in the country,” added proud member Cockburn.

Clive Cockburn has written a book charting the Stirlingshire club’s history | Contributed

“We are working hard to qualify for the GEO accreditation for sustainable golf, giving the club a place among the world’s most environmentally committed golf clubs.

“It’s great that we are hosting the Scottish 9-Hole Challenge this year and in our club championship final last year we had two home-grown juniors, with 15-year-old Kyle Hamilton defeating 16-year-old Luke McNulty.”