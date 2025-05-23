Scottish golf club honours long-serving PGA pro in unusual way
A well-known Scottish PGA professional has had a hole named after him in recognition of his 35-year service at one golf club.
The 16th at Uphall Golf Club in West Lothian will now be known simply as ‘Gordon Law’ after the man who was widely known as ‘Mr Uphall’.
In his time flying the flag for the club, Law won the Scottish PGA Championship, Northern Open and PGA Professional Championship. He also played in the PGA Cup on three occasions and made the cut in the 125th Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 1996 as a qualifier.
At one time, the ‘Lawman’ held the course record at no less than seven venues at a time when the Tartan Tour’s leading lights included record money-winner Colin Gillies, who passed away recently.
Law decided it was time to take a well-deserved break earlier this year and now his legacy at Uphall will be remembered by both members and visitors alike.
“Without Gordon in charge, the club would not have been able to organise some of the most amazing events we have held over the years, such as his well-known Pro Days and invitational Silloths,” said the club in an email to members. “During several of these Pro Days, Gordon would host the renowned ‘nearest the pin at 16 with a left-handed club` after a few beers!
“Off the course, Gordon's influence, passion, and commitment to our club were critical to the construction of our new clubhouse after the old one was destroyed by a fire in 2021. He put together and chaired the project team that resulted in the amazing new building we have today.
“The club committee thought that these accomplishments and efforts should now be acknowledged as a token of appreciation and, so the decision to rename our iconic 16th hole was taken following a number of conversations and recommendations.
“It will now be known as 'Gordon Law', This has been included on our new tee sign and will be on our new scorecards.”
Law was Uphall’s first professional, with his big shoes having been filled by Sam Craigon, who has been put in place by Craig Donnelly Golf.
“When I sent Gordon a picture of the tee sign, his response was very typical of him and his sense of humour,” said the club’s match secretary, Stephen Jamieson.
"He replied by saying: ‘It’s really good, though I don’t really require any legacy…and I wonder how long it will take to be defaced!”
