Scottish golf champions crowned as well-known player switches roles in game

Renfrewshire show off the trophy after landing a sixth success in the Scottish Area Men’s Team Championship | Contributed

Golf correspondent Martin Dempster’s latest comprehensive round up of Scottish grass-roots golf

Renfrewshire have been crowned as the Scottish Men’s Area Team champions for a sixth time after bridging a ten-year gap since their last title triumph.

In an event played at Hilton Park, Renfrewshire were joined in reaching the final stages by Angus, Glasgow and Perth & Kinross.

In both of the semi-finals, Renfrewshire and Angus prevailed 5-4 against Glasgow and Perth & Kinross respectively after losing the morning foursomes session 2-1.

Renfrewshire then came out on top against Angus, who had made the final for the first time since 2016, by 6-4 in the title decider.

Representing Renfrewshire were Roddy Mcauley, Paul Dorrian, Stewart Watt, Derek Anderson, Michael Dailly and Ryan Mckenzie.

“The team has been brilliantly led by David Miller and Andy Farmer and backed by a hard-working executive,” said a post on the Renfrewshire Golf Union website.

Glenbervie team manager Tommy Wilson and his players show off the Stirlingshire Inter-Club Trophy | Contributed

Glenbervie glory

Glenbervie secured the Stirlingshire Inter-Club Trophy for the 11th time in the last 15 years after completing the latest campaign with a 100 per cent record.

Manager Tommy Wilson’s team won all six of their league section matches to qualify for the finals day then followed a semi-final success against Stirling by beating Falkirk 6.5-1.5 in the title decider.

Wilson was delighted with the performance at Falkirk Golf Club and complimented the team members on their fine form throughout the year.

Pictured with Wilson, who is holding the trophy, are Mark Hislop, Mark Findlay, Calum Bauchop, Colin Mundie, George Cannon, Ross Laird and Colin Kerr.

Duddingston-based John Gallagher won the latest event on this season’s Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour at Deer Park | Contributed

Joy for John

Former Scottish Amateur champion John Gallagher is the new Golf Finance Ltd Order of Merit after winning the latest event on the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour.

Gallagher’s victory came at Deer Park, where he carded a five-under-par 67 to win by a shot from Anthony O’Donnell, with Ethan Hurst, Hamish Gorn, Iain Burrow and Scott Catlin sharing third spot on 69.

After the tenth event, Gallagher now leads the season-long points table from Fraser Moore and Dominic Bradburn as players battle it out to make the Grand Final at Dumbarnie Links later in the year.

The latest event is currently taking place at Duddingston, where 2007 Scottish Amateur champion Gallagher is based, and runs until 22 September.

Ross Cameron has swapped roles on the Tartan Tour after ending his playing career to become a Tournament Controller with the PGA in Scotland.

Ross Cameron enjoyed his best season as a player in 2020, when he won the Northern Open after an earlier success in the Scottish PGA Championship | Conributed

New role for Ross

Peterhead-based Cameron played on various tours in a 24-year career, enjoying his best season in 2020, when he won both the Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA Championship and Northern Open.

“This is going to be a big change in many ways, but one I certainly put lots of thought into. I just felt the time was right and it was a good opportunity.

“I’ve been fortunate to have played for so long and had incredible support. My intention was always to reach the highest level, but I’ve come to accept that won’t happen now. I’m looking forward to working with the PGA in Scotland team.”

Taynuilt’s Robert MacPherson shows off the trophy after winning the PING Scottish Open Series at Gleneagles | Scottish Golf

MacPherson magic

Taynuilt’s Robert MacPherson is the 2024 PING Scottish Open Series champion after pipping last year’s winner Lynne Badger on countback.

Eight-handicapper MacPherson carded a net three-under-par 67 on the King’s Course at Gleneagles to pip defending champion Badger by virtue of a better last six holes.

“I’m delighted to win and to have enjoyed such a good day,” said MacPherson of an event that featured 30 finalists. “As much as winning is nice, playing with new people and enjoying their company is what this is all about.”

Over the course of the six qualifiers at Glenbervie, Cawder, Bruntsfield Links, Newmachar, Kilmacolm and Crieff, around 500 golfers took part in the Scottish Golf-run event.

Kathryn Imrie was one of Catriona Matthew’s vice captains for the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles | Tristan Jones/LET

Imrie reaches Summit

Kathryn Imrie, the first-ever Scot to win on the LPGA Tour and Scottish Golf’s girls’ and women’s performance coach until earlier this year, has a new role.

The Monifieth woman has joined Summit Sports to mentor aspiring female golfers, starting with golf content creator Lauren Hearfield.

“I’m thrilled to announce my signing with Summit Sports to help me progress with the next stage of my non-playing career,” said Imrie, who was one of Catriona Matthew’s Solheim Cup captains and also assisted her long-time friend in the recent Curtis Cup at Sunningdale.

I am excited to bring my passion for developing talent and achieving excellence, and start to showcase it via content, coaching and managing talent, starting with Lauren. I am really excited about the future of women’s golf, and contributing to its development.”

Jim Gales will captain Europe in the Phoenix Cup in St Andrews | Conributed

Cup clash in St Andrews

The 30th Phoenix Cup, which is the only fully-inclusive amateutr match-play team event in the world, is taking place in St Andrews.

Over 30 golfers with disabilities from around Europe and the US will compete over the Old Course, New Course and Jubilee Course from 28-30 October.

Wendy Chamberlain, Member of Parliament for North East Fife said: “I very much look forward to meeting all the golfers and their supporters at the Phoenix Cup at the Home of Golf.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to play some of the greatest golf courses and, through support from the St Andrews Links Trust, I congratulate SDGC (Scottish Disability Golf & Curling) on its continuing work with golfers of all ages and abilities from around the world.”

European captain Jim Gales added: “We look forward to wrestling back the cup from the Americans after their narrow victory last year in California.”

Some of the girls who took part in a Scottish Golf-run Golf Sixes event at Anstruther Golf Club | Scottish Golf

Sixes appeal

Young golfers from across the country gathered in Fife for a special girls’-only GolfSixes League event hosted at Anstruther Golf Club and organised by Scottish Golf.

In addition to the host club, the 35 girls represented Ballochmyle, Bearsden, Castle Douglas, Moray, Muckhart and Saline.

Scottish Golf participation manager Fraser Crawford said: ''With over 1000 juniors participating in GolfSixes League every year, the programme continues to go from strength to strength.

“Female participation in golf clubs in Scotland is currently at 12 per cent, which we recognise needs to change.