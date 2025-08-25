Scottish electrician lands 'by far the biggest win of career' in historic amateur event

James Donaldson holds off last-day charge from local man James White to win, Leven Gold Medal

James Donaldson held off a sensational last-round charge from local man James White to land the biggest win of his career in the Amateur Gold Medal at Leven.

Donaldson, a 39-year-old Stirling member, opened with rounds of 66 and 67 to hold a four-shot lead over former winner White (72-65) at the halfway stage in the historic event, which was sponsored on this occasion by Muirhall Energy.

An electrician by trade, Donaldson then moved seven shots ahead of the former Scottish Order of Merit winner after signing for a 69 in the third round while Lundin member White carded a 72.

Leven Gold Medal winner James Donaldson, second right, is pictured, from left, with Leven Golfing Society captain Richard Yarham, bronze medallist Eddie Jackson and silver medallist James White

White, though, wasn’t about to let his playing partner enjoy a victory procession in the closing circuit and came up with something special in his bid to complete the Lundin/Leven double after winning the East of Scotland Open at his home club earlier in the year.

He signed off with a 62 and that might have been good enough to get the job done on another day but not on this occasion as Donaldson was determined to be denied.

Capping a brilliant performance over the weekend, he closed with a 66 to finish on 268, winning by three shots from White, with Turnhouse player Eddie Jackson seven shots further back in third place.

“I am delighted, especially after seeing James shoot 62 in the closing round,” said Donaldson, who plays off plus four. “It was one of those rounds you enjoyed seeing but, at the same time, I had to do my best to hold him off.

“It was tough, to be honest, as James was firing on all cylinders. I just had to play my own game and not get caught up with what he was doing, impressive as it was.

“I played pretty solid over the four rounds. I never really missed too many clutch putts as the greens were brilliant - the best I’ve seen them, to be honest.

“Basically, I felt I was going to win when James holed a birdie putt at 16 and I then followed him in from about ten feet and I knew I was three shots up with two holes to go.

‘I have been knocking on the door a few times in 72-hole events’

“I knew for certain at the last when we both hit the fairway and I was told the guy in front of us had shot 73, so I knew I was safe.

“It is definitely the biggest win of my career. I have been knocking on the door a few times in 72-hole events, especially this one, having finished third in it last year. So it was good to eventually get it done.

“I’ve won the Stirling championship five times in a row and the stroke-play one seven times in a row. This is by far the biggest win of my career.”

Donaldson, who runs a small electrician’s business with his brother, emulated the likes of Lee Westwood and Andrew Coltart by winning the event, which was first held in 1870.