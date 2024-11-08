Scottish duo off to solid starts in battle for DP World Tour cards in Spain

Law cards five birdies in Tarragona

David Law joined Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari and Junior Ryder Cup captain Stephen Gallacher in making a solid start in the DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage in Spain.

Law, who fell five spaces short of retaining his main tour card in this season’s Race to Dubai, carded five birdies and one bogey as he opened with a four-under-par 68 on the Lakes Course at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona.

David Law signed for five birdies and one bogey in his opening salvo in the DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage in Spain | Getty Images

It was the polished opening-day effort the 33-year-old Aberdonian had been looking for after feeling good about his game heading into the six-round marathon on the Costa Dorada.

Law, who had held a main tour card since 2019, the year he won the ISPS Handa Vic Open, birdied the second and fourth before dropping his only shot of the day at the par-4 sixth.

He then reeled off three birdies in a row from the 11th on his inward journey to end the first round sitting joint-26th in the battle to be among the top 20 and ties on this occasion.

On a day when Frenchman Felix Mory set a hot pace with a ten-under 61 on the Lakes Course, former Genesis Scottish Open champion Molinari opened with one of the best rounds of the day on the Hills Course.

His bogey-free seven-under 65, in fact, was bettered by only Swiss Benjamin Rusch with his 64.

Gallacher, who is partly using this event to keep his game sharp for a crack at the Champions Tour Qualifying School later in the year, carded a 69 on the Lakes layout that contained three birdies and one bogey.