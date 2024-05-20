Scottish boxer Willy Hutchinson primed for global showdown in Saudi Arabia's historic '5v5' boxing event
The knockout boxing match is a five-on-fiver pitting five fighters from Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions against five from Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.
Hutchinson participates in one of the five undercard bouts, paving the way for the eagerly anticipated showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light-heavyweight title. However, the much-awaited clash between Beterbiev and Bivol is postponed due to the champion's injury sustained during training.
In an exclusive comment to international sports betting company Parimatch, Hutchinson stated: "Riyadh is going to be an amazing experience, but I'm here for business and to get the win for my team. And that's exactly what I'm going to do."
A rising star in the light-heavyweight division, Hutchinson sees this as a pivotal moment. "This is my next step to greatness," he declared to BBC Scotland.
Hutchinson boasts an impressive amateur pedigree, becoming the first Scot to win gold at the 2016 World Championships and claiming the 2014 European Junior Championship title. He transitioned professionally with 13 consecutive wins (9 KOs) before facing a setback against Lennox Clarke in March 2021.
Hutchinson reflects that the loss proved a valuable lesson in resilience. Since his return, he's secured four consecutive knockout victories, most recently stopping German Martin Houben in March. Now, he faces a formidable opponent in Craig Richards, known for his battles against elite fighters like Bivol and Joshua Buatsi.
"He's a tough opponent," acknowledges Hutchinson, "but I'm on a different level and will prove it on June 1. The fight is a massive opportunity, and I'm ready to grab it." T
he '5v5' event promises to be a spectacle, featuring another marquee matchup between heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang. Hutchinson's fight is expected to be a thrilling precursor to the main event.
In the lead-up to the event, Hutchinson even participated in a promotional trailer, playing "The Chef," a character seeking revenge on a rude customer. "It was fun," he admits, "but acting isn't my calling. Boxing is my passion."
With his sights set on world titles, Hutchinson's confidence is undeniable. "I've always believed I'm the best," he states. "In Riyadh, I have the chance to prove it." The upcoming '5v5' event could be a defining moment, propelling him closer to achieving his dream of becoming a world champion.