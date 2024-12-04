Scottish-born transgender golfer can no longer qualify for LPGA or Ladies European Tour

LPGA changes its gender policy for competition eligibility for start of 2025 season

The LPGA has killed off Scottish-born Hailey Davidson’s hopes of playing on the circuit by updating its gender policy for competition eligibility from the start of the 2025 season.

Under the new policy, athletes who are assigned female at birth are eligible to compete on the LPGA Tour, Epson Tour, Ladies European Tour and in all other elite LPGA competitions.

But players assigned male at birth and who have gone through male puberty are not eligible to compete in the aforementioned events.

Hailey Davidson’s participation in the LPGA Q-Series was strongly opposed | Contributed

“Our policy is reflective of an extensive, science-based and inclusive approach,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, who announced earlier this week that she is stepping down from the role in January.

“The policy represents our continued commitment to ensuring that all feel welcome within our organisation, while preserving the fairness and competitive equity of our elite competitions.”

Hundreds of female golfers signed a letter complaining about the participation of Davidson, a former male collegiate player in the US, in the penultimate stage of the LPGA Tour’s Q-Series.

The 31-year-old, who resides in Florida, progressed through the First Stage in August, prompting Amy Olson, a former LPGA Tour player, to express her disgust on social media.

“These women have worked too hard and too long to have to stand by and watch a man compete for and take their spot,” she said.