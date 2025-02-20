Scottish-born golfer reaches South African Amateur final - but not flying Saltire

Cameron Mukherjee is playing under Union Jack in GolfRSA flagship event

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish-born Cameron Mukherjee will be flying the Union Jack rather than the Saltire when he bids to be crowned as the South African Amateur champion on Friday.

The 16-year-old, who lives in East Lothian and is a member of both Gullane and Craigielaw, is through to the 36-hole final at Humewood Golf Club, where he will take on South African Charl Barnard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been an outstanding effort so far from Mukherjee, who is the younger brother of 2022 Scottish Amateur champion Oli and his twin, current Sunshine State Amateur champion Sam.

Gullane and Craigielaw member Cameron Mukherjee lines up a putt at Humewood Golf Club | GolfRSA

However, he is competing this week in the unusual position of playing under a Union Jack due to the fact he has been representing England rather than the country of his birth.

Chasing the biggest win of his career and, at the same time, bidding to succeed Blairgowrie’s Gregor Graham as the champion, Mukherjee came from three down at the turn to come out on top in his Round of 64 tie on Tuesday.

He then survived losing four holes in a row on the back nine to come through the Round of 16 on Wednesday afternoon before producing two polished performances on Thursday as the Golf RSA flagship event reached the business end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mukherjee, who won the Scottish Boys’ Under-14s Open in 2021, beat rising South African star Arron Louw 5 and 4 in the quarter-finals then added an equally-impressive 4 and 3 victory over another home player, Christiaan Heyman, in the afternoon.

Elsewhere, Lorna McClymont maintained a promising start to her professional career by ending the opening day of the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s Standard Bank Ladies Open sitting inside the top five.

Carding four birdies, the Scot signed for a three-under 69 at Durbanville Golf Club, where French player Lucie Malchirand burst out of the blocks with a 64 but McClymont is lying fifth in the 106-player field.