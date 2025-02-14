Scottish Borders set to host biggest golf event for 20 years
The Borders will host its biggest golf event in 20 years when the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A is staged at SCHLOSS Roxburghe Hotel & Golf Course this summer.
The Kelso venue staged the Scottish Seniors Open six years in a row from 2001-2006 when it was owned by The Duke of Roxburghe after he employed Dave Thomas to build a championship course.
In recent years, it has hosted the First Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School, as well as events on the Tartan Pro Tour and for the Stephen Gallacher Foundation.
However, it is a big boost for not only it but also the Borders for the Hotel Planner, which until this year was known as the Challenge Tour, to be heading there on 31 July-3 August.
The past three editions of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A had been held at Newmachar, but it has now been moved for this year by Paul Lawrie’s Five Star Sports Agency, the event’s promoter.
“We enjoyed three fantastic years at Newmachar Golf Club in Aberdeenshire with the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge and now we are thrilled to be able to bring the event to The Scottish Borders,” said Lawrie.
“I played in the Tartan Pro Tour event here, in July last year, and was blown away by the condition of the course. I really enjoyed the lay-out. It’s a great test and I’m sure it’ll produce a deserving champion.”
The Roxburghe Hotel & Golf Course was bought in 2018 by German company SCHLOSS and this year’s event will be a platform for it to be showcased to a new audience around the world.
“We're excited to welcome the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge Tour to SCHLOSS Roxburghe,” said general manager Bruno De Schuyter. “The team have done a tremendous job in recent years shaping the course into a critically acclaimed venue that welcomes golfers both locally and internationally.
“We're committed to establishing SCHLOSS Roxburghe as a premier golfing destination where guests can enjoy exceptional experiences and superb hospitality in the stunning surroundings of this estate.”
