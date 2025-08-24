Scottish amateur Cameron Adam 'gutted' after sore finish in Betfred British Masters

Cameron Adam anxiously watches a tee shot during the final round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Royal Burgess player was on course for top-ten finish in DP World Tour debut until last hole at The Belfry

Cameron Adam will remember his DP World Tour debut for a “long, long time” despite admitting he felt “gutted” at the end of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry.

The 22-year-old amateur was on course for a top-ten finish with a hole to play in the $3.5 million event after digging deep on a day when he wasn’t firing on all cylinders at the four-time Ryder Cup venue.

But, after finding an awkward spot for a left-hander in a bunker with his tee shot at the par-4 18th on the Brabazon Course, he closed with a double-bogey 6.

That left him having to settle for a closing 74 and a seven-under-par total, finishing in a tie for 19th when he was hoping to come out of the week with something better.

“Yeah, my golf was pretty miserable today in all aspects,” admitted the Royal Burgess player. “I had to wait until 17th to hit a fairway. Yeah, it was bad and I guess that is the disappointing thing. It was hard work all day and if drifted away at the end, but it happens.”

Adam saved par at the first two holes after missing the fairway on each occasion before making his first birdie of the day at the par-5 third. He battled hard thereafter and had mixed four bogeys with three birdies before running up his first double bogey of the week at the end.

“The frustrating thing is that I didn’t feel what I would associate with nerves,” he insisted. “Just the swing wasn’t there. I was hitting it left on the range and then I came out on the course and I was hitting it right all day. It is something I need to work on. I need to get a little more control of the golf ball.”

Cameron Adam and caddie Gregor Tait pictured on the final day at The Belfry | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

One thing he certainly isn’t lacking is heart, as he showed throughout the week after securing an invitation from the tournament host through playing in the Faldo Series as a junior.

“I think that is something I like to pride myself on,” he admitted. “When I don’t have my best stuff, I can still compete and I have shown that here this week on a top stage.

“I hit it poorly in the second round yet shot a good score and then I hit it poorly today and until the last hole I was still right there.”

Adam, who will now turn his attention to a Walker Cup appearance in California next month, signed autographs and had lots of photographs taken with fans as he made his way from the 18th green to the scoring area.

‘I’m going to remember this for a long, long time’

“I’m going to remember this for a long, long time,” he said. “It has been nice to have some of my family down here. I’m just gutted that it didn’t quite finish how I wanted it today.”